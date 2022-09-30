Explore a New Side of the MCU with ‘Werewolf by Night’

We’re about to see a new side to the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and this one is dark and spooky with things that go bump in the night.



Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night arrives on Disney+ in one week, ushering in an unusual, fun, and frightening spin on the supernatural side of the MCU. The special leans heavily into the monster movies of yesteryear, creating the feeling of a scary throwback, but with a Marvel twist.



“Some of the scariest things I saw as a kid were just the shadows of things,” director Michael Giacchino explains in a new behind-the-scenes featurette. “All the awful things you hear. For us, that was the goal. It’s time to put something different out into the world, and it’s going to be so cool.”



In Werewolf by Night, on a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," the synopsis reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic — a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster.

Werewolf by Night is streaming exclusively on Disney+ on October 7.