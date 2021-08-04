‘What If…?’: Captain Carter and Steve Rogers Join the Fight in New Clip

Who does Peggy Carter call in for backup when she needs it? Steve Rogers, of course. Except in this multiverse, Steve’s the one calling her “Captain.”

In a brand new clip from the upcoming Marvel Studios’ Series What If…? Peggy Carter jumps into the action (alongside some familiar faces), but even she might need some help defeating the bad guys. Calling in air support, she certainly doesn’t expect Steve to come swooping in — in a Hydra Stomper suit, no less!

The series showcases compelling and reimagined famous events from films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities. Fan-favorite characters return, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist.

Journey to face the unknown and ponder the question what if on August 11, exclusively on Disney+.

Want more of The Watcher? Follow What If on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!