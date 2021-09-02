'What If...?': Explore New Images From Episode 4

Time. Reality. It’s changeable.

Marvel Studios’ What If…? flips the script on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, the animated series features fan-favorite characters where a single choice can branch out creating alternate worlds from the ones we know.

The fourth question to ponder: what if instead of losing his hands, Doctor Strange lost his heart? A grief-stricken Stephen Strange desperately tries to change what happened in the past.

Journey to face the unknown and ponder the question what if, exclusively on Disney+.

Want more of The Watcher? Follow What If on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more.