'What If...?': Explore New Images From Episode 4
Doctor Strange is just trying to find his heart.
Time. Reality. It’s changeable.
Marvel Studios’ What If…? flips the script on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, the animated series features fan-favorite characters where a single choice can branch out creating alternate worlds from the ones we know.
The fourth question to ponder: what if instead of losing his hands, Doctor Strange lost his heart? A grief-stricken Stephen Strange desperately tries to change what happened in the past.
Journey to face the unknown and ponder the question what if, exclusively on Disney+.
