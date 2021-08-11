'What If...?': Explore New Images From Episode 1

Time. Reality. It’s changeable.

Marvel Studios’ What If…? flips the script on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, the animated series features fan-favorite characters where a single choice can branch out creating alternate worlds from the ones we know.

The first question to ponder: What If...Captain Carter was the First Avenger? After an ambush in the lab, Peggy Carter steps in and takes the Super Soldier serum and uses her newfound power and strength to charge right into battle.

Journey to face the unknown and ponder the question what if, exclusively on Disney+.

