‘What If…?’ Poster Reveals First Look at The Watcher

Time. Reality. It’s changeable.

Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series, What If…? take a peek at The Watcher — the all-knowing, all-seeing presence felt throughout the whole series. The character, voiced by Jeffrey Wright, is here to ponder the questions of (what else?) what if?

The series showcases compelling and reimagined famous events from films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities. Fan-favorite characters return, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist.

Journey to face the unknown and ponder the question what if on August 11, exclusively on Disney+.

