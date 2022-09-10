D23 Expo 2022: Marvel Studios' ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Ready to dive further into the Multiverse? During Saturday’s Walt Disney Studios - Lucasfilm & Marvel Studios Presentation at D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took to the stage to share a bevy of brand new announcements as the MCU dives further into Phase 4, 5, and 6 — aka, The Multiverse Saga.

Cast members in attendance for the presentation include Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Winston Duke as M'Baku, and Letitia Wright as Shuri, along with returning director Ryan Coogler.

Angela Bassett wowed the crowd and shared that, "It was an amazing experience and we absolutely look forward to bringing to you. This is the calm before the amazing storm." She also added, "Chadwick was with us every step of the way, he paved the way. We had to meet his level of excellence."

Newcomer to Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tenoch Huerta shared his experience portraying Namor, "When you go to a new country and a new culture, and be embraced...all this love, to make the best movie ever with a great story, with a love of profound respect for the culture."

To wrap things up, fan favorite Winston Duke declared, "We are back! I am excited for everyone to see Wakanda." Followed by Letitia Wright who said, "So many great new characters attached to this franchise and to this story. I’m so excited how impactful this story will be. I’m excited for my bro to look down on us and smile."

