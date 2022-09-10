D23 Expo 2022: Marvel Studios ‘Fantastic Four’
Matt Shakman returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Marvel's First Family
Ready to dive further into the Multiverse? During Saturday’s Walt Disney Studios - Lucasfilm & Marvel Studios Presentation at D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took to the stage to share a bevy of brand new announcements as the MCU dives further into Phase 4, 5, and 6 — aka, The Multiverse Saga.
During the presentation, Kevin Feige unveiled the news that the Fantastic Four film will be directed by Matt Shakman, in theaters November 8, 2024.
Looking for more Marvel at D23 Expo? Explore the Marvel Studios booth and tune in to Marvel's official livestreams throughout the weekend!
Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more from D23 Expo! And be sure to follow Marvel on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok for everything coming out of the Multiverse.