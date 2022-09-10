D23 Expo 2022: Marvel Studios' ‘Loki’

Ready to dive further into the Multiverse? During Saturday’s Walt Disney Studios - Lucasfilm & Marvel Studios Presentation at D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took to the stage to share a bevy of brand new announcements as the MCU dives further into Phase 4, 5, and 6 — aka, The Multiverse Saga.

Cast members in attendance for the presentation include Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief himself Loki, Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, and new cast member Ke Huy Quan.

