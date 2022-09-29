Join the Celebration of MARVEL Puzzle Quest's 9th Anniversary All Throughout October

SCHEDULE

10/1 - FREE GIFT

Get a Free Polaris Cover on October 1st! Log into the game to claim your free gift.

10/2 - SPECIAL TOKEN

Get two (2) Anniversary Vault Tokens on October 2nd! Log into the game to claim your free gift.

10/3 - 9 YEAR ANNIVERSARY + SPECIAL TOKEN

First released on October 3, 2013, MARVEL Puzzle Quest has come a long way in 9 years. Let us know your favorite things about the game with #MarvelPuzzleQuest on Twitter!

You can also pick up a Fan Favorite Store Token on October 3rd! Log into the game to claim your free gift.

10/5 - ANNIVERSARY PVP SEASON STARTS

Kick off the Anniversary PVP Season with the Class of 22 Tournament, which features ALL the characters released since the last anniversary!

10/6 - DOOP JOINS THE GAME + DEVIL DINOSAUR PVP

Things are about to get a little weirder, because Doop (Green One) joins as the newest character on MARVEL Puzzle Quest. Let's just say things will get more puzzling once Doop arrives...