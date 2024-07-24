'Alien: Romulus' Prelude Tie-in Comic Sheds Light on the Film's Main Threat

Following next month’s theatrical release of Alien: Romulus, the latest installment in the groundbreaking Alien film franchise, Marvel Comics will proudly present an ALIEN: ROMULUS comic one-shot in October that tackles one of the film’s lingering mysteries.

On sale in October, ALIEN: ROMULUS #1 will be written by horror master Zac Thompson (ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: AVENGERS) and drawn by rising star Daniel Picciotto (DANNY KETCH: GHOST RIDER, X-FORCE). The upcoming film will take Alien storytelling back to its roots with a thrilling saga of young space colonizers coming face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

Marvel’s one-shot will take place prior to the events of the film, providing an illuminating backstory behind the film’s main threat. Made in close partnership with Director Fede Alvarez and frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues, both of whom wrote Alien: Romulus, the comic is a must-have companion to one of the most highly anticipated films of the summer.

Marvel Comics presents an all-new story revealing secrets of the film’s legendary antagonists and this issue shines light on them all!

"The Alien franchise is responsible for my lifelong love of body horror, so needless to say, I’m ecstatic to be contributing a small piece to the canon," Thompson shared. "Working with Fede Alvarez to craft a prequel to Alien: Romulus was a genuine dream come true and a responsibility I don’t take lightly. The result is a thrilling, terrifying story that slowly gestates into something wholly unpredictable."