Comics
Published July 24, 2024

'Alien: Romulus' Prelude Tie-in Comic Sheds Light on the Film's Main Threat

Made in close collaboration with the filmmakers, writer Zac Thompson and artist Daniel Picciotto's 'Alien: Romulus' #1 will unravel a lingering mystery presented in the upcoming film.

by Marvel

Following next month’s theatrical release of Alien: Romulus, the latest installment in the groundbreaking Alien film franchise, Marvel Comics will proudly present an ALIEN: ROMULUS comic one-shot in October that tackles one of the film’s lingering mysteries. 

On sale in October, ALIEN: ROMULUS #1 will be written by horror master Zac Thompson (ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: AVENGERS) and drawn by rising star Daniel Picciotto (DANNY KETCH: GHOST RIDER, X-FORCE). The upcoming film will take Alien storytelling back to its roots with a thrilling saga of young space colonizers coming face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

Marvel’s one-shot will take place prior to the events of the film, providing an illuminating backstory behind the film’s main threat. Made in close partnership with Director Fede Alvarez and frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues, both of whom wrote Alien: Romulus, the comic is a must-have companion to one of the most highly anticipated films of the summer.

Marvel Comics presents an all-new story revealing secrets of the film’s legendary antagonists and this issue shines light on them all!

"The Alien franchise is responsible for my lifelong love of body horror, so needless to say, I’m ecstatic to be contributing a small piece to the canon," Thompson shared. "Working with Fede Alvarez to craft a prequel to Alien: Romulus was a genuine dream come true and a responsibility I don’t take lightly. The result is a thrilling, terrifying story that slowly gestates into something wholly unpredictable."

ALIEN: ROMULUS #1 cover by Leinil Francis Yu

ALIEN: ROMULUS #1
Written by ZAC THOMPSON
Art by DANIEL PICCIOTTO
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
Variant Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS
On Sale 10/16

Check out the main cover by Leinil Francis Yu along with a stunning variant cover by Björn Barends and preorder ALIEN: ROMULUS #1 at your local comic shop today. See Alien: Romulus in theaters August 16.

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print. 

ALIEN: ROMULUS #1 variant cover by Björn Barends

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Makes Its Worldwide Premiere in New York City

Movies

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Makes Its Worldwide Premiere in New York City

Sam Wilson Takes Flight in First 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Movies

Sam Wilson Takes Flight in First 'Captain America: Brave New World' Trailer

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness Returns in 'Agatha All Along' Trailer

TV Shows

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness Returns in 'Agatha All Along' Trailer

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
NYX (2024) #1 cover by Sara Pichelli

Comics

July 24's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Magneto in 'X-Men '97'

Podcasts

See the X-Men Comics That Inspired ‘X-Men ‘97’

In this article: Alien

Related

PHOENIX (2024) #1 cover by Yasmine Putri

Comics

July 17's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Soar with Phoenix, discover the secrets of Atlantis, turn the tide of 'Blood Hunt' with Dracula and Wolverine, and more in this week's comics!

1 week ago
DEADPOOL #4 Marvel Vs. Alien Variant Cover by Greg Land

Comics

'Marvel Vs. Alien' Variant Covers Send Xenomorphs After Marvel Heroes

To mark the first-ever crossover between the Marvel and Alien universe, five Marvel Vs. Alien Variant Covers will hit stands starting in July.

1 month ago
ULTIMATES (2024) #1 cover by Dike Ruan

Comics

June 5's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Meet the new Ultimates, behold the end of the Krakoan Era, fight vampires alongside Wolverine and Venom, and more in this week's comics!

1 month ago
DOOM #1 cover by Sanford Greene

Comics

May 15's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Witness Doom's quest for power, join Spider-Man's hunt for Morbius, discover the final secrets of the Krakoan Age, and more in this week's comics!

2 months ago