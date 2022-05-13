Comic Book Industry Legends Celebrate Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary in 'Amazing Fantasy' #1000
Neil Gaiman, Jonathan Hickman, Dan Slott, Jim Cheung, Olivier Coipel and more tell all-new 'Spider-Man' stories in a giant-sized one-shot this August.
This year marks 60 years of one of comic books’ greatest icons: Spider-Man! In addition to an exciting relaunch of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, a stunning variant cover program, and more, Marvel Comics will also celebrate this milestone anniversary with a special issue honoring the comic that started it all, AMAZING FANTASY.
Arriving in August, AMAZING FANTASY #1000 will be a giant-sized one-shot brought together by some of the industry’s most acclaimed creators. The collection of stories will explores the past and future of Amazing Spider-Man storytelling in tales that leave a profound impact on the Spider-Man mythos and showcase why Spidey is one of the most beloved heroes in history.
Here’s just some of what fans can expect from this landmark issue:
- Visionary writer Neil Gaiman’s grand return to the Marvel Universe
- Emmy Award winning creator behind Veep and Avenue 5 Armando Iannucci’s Marvel Comics debut
- Spider-Man mastermind Dan Slott and superstar artist Jim Cheung team up to explore the enduring love between Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson in a story set in the far future
- Acclaimed artist Michael Cho and novelist Anthony Falcone introduce a new Spider-Man villain
- Ho Che Anderson crafts a horror-fueled Spidey adventure that cuts to Peter Parker’s core
- Plus stories by Rainbow Rowell, Jonathan Hickman, and many more!
“It’s Spider-Man’s 60th and we wanted to celebrate in style by inviting some of the greatest creative minds in the world to celebrate it!” Editor Nick Lowe said.
AMAZING FANTASY #1000
Written by NEIL GAIMAN, ARMANDO IANNUCCI, JONATHAN HICKMAN, DAN SLOTT,
HO CHE ANDERSON, KURT BUSIEK, ANTHONY FALCONE, RAINBOW ROWELL AND MORE!
Art by JIM CHEUNG, OLIVIER COIPEL, MICHAEL CHO, TERRY DODSON AND MORE!
Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.
Join the industry’s top talent in celebrating Spider-Man’s birthday when AMAZING FANTASY #1000 arrives in August. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for variant cover reveals, creator announcements, and more!
