Amazing Spider-man #75 Kicks Off A New Era Brought To Life By An All-Star Lineup Of Artists

“Sara Pichelli is an absolute legend, creating some of the most impactful work of the last ten years. It’s crazy to think this will be her first time drawing Amazing Spider-Man, and she’s already blown us away with her masterful work. Michael Dowling’s work on Unfollow and other works got him hired for Black Cat, but his work there showed us that he would be an absolute superstar, and his issues are already blowing our minds. And then, to be able to land Arthur Adams as our cover artist. I mean, from his classic X-Men Annuals to today, Arthur has defined the Marvel Universe visually as much as almost anyone. So to have him here? I’m beyond excited. And wait until we reveal the rest of our all-star roster!”

Don’t forget to check out FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2021: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM on August 14th for your first glimpse at what’s to come in this exciting new age of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! Check out upcoming covers, variant covers, and artwork from the first three series artists and stay tuned for more information, including the grand reveal of the main cover for AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75!