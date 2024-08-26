August 28's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

VENOM WAR rages on in VENOM WAR: ZOMBIOTES (2024) #1 by Cavan Scott and Juan Jose Ryp. As the two Venoms face off, a darker strain of symbiote has slithered across New York City… one that can reanimate the dead and turn the living into an engine of mindless hunger with just one bite! That's right—zombie symbiotes making symbiote zombies! And you thought they liked eating brains before!

Meanwhile, INFINITY WATCH continues in Derek Landy, Sara Pichelli, and Geoffrey Shaw's INCREDIBLE HULK ANNUAL [IW] (2024) #1, where the Mad Titan Thanos carves a path of destruction to his next doomed target—the current bearer of the Mind Stone! But there's a very big, very green and very, very, VERY angry Hulk standing in Thanos' way. Introducing the master of the Mind Stone—Worldmind!

Elsewhere, Kaine Parker is on a mission to track down his fellow clone Ben Reilly in CHASM: CURSE OF KAINE (2024) #1 by Steve Foxe and Andrea Broccardo. But has becoming Chasm made Ben beyond saving? Or is there an even more menacing presence pulling his strings?

In DEADPOOL TEAM-UP (2024) #1, Rob Liefeld returns to Deadpool with the ultimate team-up book! When you need some hired hands, Deadpool is your man! But when the Merc with a Mouth needs assistance, he's got friends (and frenemies) from across the Marvel Universe! Liefeld weaves an epic tale bringing Wade Wilson together with Major X, Crystar, Ghost-Spider, Wolverine, and the Incredible Hulk for the first time, as the return of a lost Marvel Comics character necessitates the ultimate team-up mission!

Dive into the history of the Moon Knight mantle with PHASES OF THE MOON KNIGHT (2024) #1, which illuminates lost lunar lore! Though he is among the most recent, Marc Spector is far from the first Fist of Khonshu! The true history and depth of the legacy of the Moon Knight has been shrouded in the mystery of antiquity… until now! Featuring an awesome assembly of creators from across the industry, PHASES OF THE MOON KNIGHT begins with a story of the Moon Knight you know as he enacts his unique and violent vision of justice! Plus, an all-new Moon Knight from the Marvel Universe's ancient past: the Moon Knight of the Old Crusades! Forged in the crucible of a holy war, what long-forgotten secrets of the Marvel Universe are waiting to be discovered in his saga?!

Then, celebrate 85 years of Marvel with MARVEL 85TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL (2024) #1! In the far future of the year 50,000, the exploits of the heroes of the Marvel Age are the stuff of legend, half remembered but still celebrated! Come with us now on a tour of the greatest museum in all the cosmos, in which the few surviving relics of those bygone days have been assembled. Each piece tells a unique story—about the Contest of Champions and how it wrought an end to the Age of Heroes, about the greatest triumph of Ms. Marvel and the final, secret exploit of Excalibur, and more! Marvel's greatest storytellers gather to commemorate the whole of Marvel history in a once-in-a-lifetime celebration!

Witness the Avengers' epic battle against a Xenomorph, celebrate 85 years of Marvel, explore the history of Moon Knight, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

ALIENS VS. AVENGERS (2024) #1

CAPTAIN AMERICA (2023) #12

CHASM: CURSE OF KAINE (2024) #1

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP (2024) #1

FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #24

INCREDIBLE HULK ANNUAL [IW] (2024) #1

MARVEL 85TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL (2024) #1

NYX (2024) #2

PHASES OF THE MOON KNIGHT (2024) #1

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER (2024) #4

STAR WARS: AHSOKA (2024) #2

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #56

ULTIMATE X-MEN (2024) #6

VENOM WAR: ZOMBIOTES (2024) #1

VENOM: SEPARATION ANXIETY (2024) #4

VENOMVERSE REBORN (2024) #3

X-FORCE (2024) #2

X-MEN (2024) #3

New Collections

AVENGERS: TWILIGHT TPB

BLADE VOL. 2: EVIL AGAINST EVIL TPB

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X/RISE OF THE POWERS OF X TPB

NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER EPIC COLLECTION: TITANS THREE TPB

SPIDER-GWEN: SMASH TPB

THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 GIL KANE ORIGIN COVER

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT VOL. 1: NEW MOON TPB

VENOM EPIC COLLECTION: THE HUNGER TPB

WOLVERINE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 9: SABRETOOTH WAR PART 2

Marvel Unlimited

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #50

BLACK WIDOW & HAWKEYE (2024) #3

BLOOD HUNT (2024) #2

GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE (2024) #3

HELLVERINE (2024) #1

HELLVERINE (2024) #2

IMMORTAL THOR (2023) #11

KID VENOM (2024) #2

PREDATOR: THE LAST HUNT (2024) #4

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK (2023) #8

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER (2024) #1

STAR WARS (2020) #46

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN (2023) #7

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN 2099 (2024) #3

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN (2024) #3

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER (2024) #4

UNION JACK THE RIPPER: BLOOD HUNT (2024) #1

X-MEN '97 (2024) #3

