August 4's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Mein gott, it's a magnificent time to be a Marvelite! This week, four new number ones hit shelves—DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD, EXTREME CARNAGE: LASHER, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL, and SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE: SPIRIT RIDER! Plus, another excellent entry for AVENGERS! The conclusion of the sensational SILK! The penultimate ish of IMMORTAL HULK! And so much more!

New Comics

AVENGERS #47

DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1

EXTREME CARNAGE: LASHER #1

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL #1

HELLIONS #14

IMMORTAL HULK #49

SAVAGE AVENGERS #23

SILK #5

SINISTER WAR #2

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE: SPIRIT RIDER #1

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #15

THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #5

W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN #3

X-MEN #2

New Collections

CURSE OF THE MAN-THING

EXCALIBUR BY TINI HOWARD VOL. 1 COLLECTION

HELLIONS BY ZEB WELLS VOL. 2

MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX

MARAUDERS BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 1 COLLECTION

NEW MUTANTS BY VITA AYALA VOL. 1

NEW MUTANTS EPIC COLLECTION: SUDDEN DEATH

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS VOL. 5

WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TREASURY EDITION

Marvel Unlimited

BETA RAY BILL 2

BLACK WIDOW 6

CABLE 10

FANTASTIC FOUR 31

HELLFIRE GALA GUIDE

M.O.D.O.K.: HEAD GAMES 4

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 25

NEW MUTANTS 17

SILK 2

SPIDER-MAN: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING 1

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER 11

STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK - THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY COVERS BY CHRIS SPROUSE 1

THE MARVELS 1

U.S.AGENT 5

X-MEN LEGENDS 3

