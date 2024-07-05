'Avengers' #17 First Look Recruits Storm to the Team

Welcome to the Avengers, Storm—hope you survive the experience!

In AVENGERS (2023) #17 by Jed MacKay and new series artist Valerio Schiti, the team's roster will undergo a shift when Ororo Munroe, AKA Storm, joins following the events of FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X and BLOOD HUNT. She'll immediately get put to the test when a deadly threat sets its vengeful sights on Earth, and even the X-Men's resident goddess will need a hand to face this immensely powerful villain!

A special first look at AVENGERS (2023) #17 finds the team in the middle of a heated debate, with team leader Captain Marvel looking particularly dissatisfied. In one page, Scarlet Witch runs into the Vision as she takes a stroll in the Impossible City's garden, while the team's new villain hurtles towards Earth in another. Finally, Captain America receives a warm welcome from Storm when he meets up with her on a city rooftop.

A Storm is brewing for Earth's Mightiest Heroes in a special first look at AVENGERS #17 below!