'Avengers' #17 First Look Recruits Storm to the Team
In a special first look at 'Avengers' #17, Captain America pays Storm a visit, while Scarlet Witch and Vision enjoy a stroll in the garden and a new threat enters orbit.
Welcome to the Avengers, Storm—hope you survive the experience!
In AVENGERS (2023) #17 by Jed MacKay and new series artist Valerio Schiti, the team's roster will undergo a shift when Ororo Munroe, AKA Storm, joins following the events of FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X and BLOOD HUNT. She'll immediately get put to the test when a deadly threat sets its vengeful sights on Earth, and even the X-Men's resident goddess will need a hand to face this immensely powerful villain!
A special first look at AVENGERS (2023) #17 finds the team in the middle of a heated debate, with team leader Captain Marvel looking particularly dissatisfied. In one page, Scarlet Witch runs into the Vision as she takes a stroll in the Impossible City's garden, while the team's new villain hurtles towards Earth in another. Finally, Captain America receives a warm welcome from Storm when he meets up with her on a city rooftop.
A Storm is brewing for Earth's Mightiest Heroes in a special first look at AVENGERS #17 below!
AVENGERS #17
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by VALERIO SCHITI
Colors by BRYAN VALENZA
Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA
On Sale 8/7
A new arc begins in AVENGERS #17, on sale August 8!
