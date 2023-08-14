Vision Is the Last Avenger Standing in Jed Mackay and C.F. Villa's New 'Avengers' Arc

Right now, in the pages of Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa's AVENGERS, fans are witnessing Earth’s Mightiest Heroes ascend towards an uncertain destiny!

Entangled in the grand machinations of Kang the Conqueror’s quest for the "Missing Moment," the Avengers are facing off against an interdimensional group of villains called the Ashen Combine. These deadly nihilists and their Impossible City headquarters represent only the first of the Tribulation Events, a series of large-scale disasters the Avengers will have to overcome to prove themselves worthy of a responsibility beyond measure!

When the dust settles on this epic battle, the Avengers will assume command of a new base of operations in an effort to ease the heavy burden they’ve committed to. Their journey is just beginning and with each explosive issue, the full scope of Kang’s agenda will reveal itself to the Avengers and readers alike…

On his approach to the team’s epic clash against the Ashen Combine, MacKay told CBR in the latest installment of Earth’s Mightiest Spoilers: "It's less about 'stretching themselves too thin' than it is about showing that the Avengers are the ones who have to step up when something like the Ashen Combine hits the world, even when it's on disadvantageous footing. The Avengers don't always have the luxury of assembling, and when you protect the entire planet, you're going to have to make tactical decisions as to how to apply your strength."

"Because the Avengers' strength isn't solely limited to them standing together. The other side of the coin is that they're a collection of powerful, experienced heroes whose reach is planetary and can deploy simultaneously against concurrent threats. Is it a challenge? Of course, it is. But the Avengers exist to be challenged and to triumph over those challenges," he added.

Avengers #7