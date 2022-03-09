The Avengers, the Eternals, and the X-Men Brace Themselves for 'Judgment Day'

A conflict is brewing between some of the Marvel Universe’s major players and in the end, all will be JUDGED.

This summer, the Avengers, the Eternals, and the X-Men find themselves at war in A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY, a new crossover event by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Valerio Schiti, and fans should look no further than current and future issues of AVENGERS, IMMORTAL X-MEN, X-MEN, and ETERNALS for the reason why.

Mutantkind’s newfound immortality, the Eternals discovery of long-hidden truths about their species, and the Avengers’ recent crimes against the Celestials will all come to light and unleash a reckoning! The Eternals’ purpose cannot be denied, mutantkind’s future will not be threatened, and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes efforts to de-escalate a potentially apocalyptic battle may be hopelessly futile… Don’t miss the buildup to the 2022’s biggest story in these exciting issues coming your way in June!