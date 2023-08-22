Comics
Published August 22, 2023

Iron Man and Captain Marvel Team Up in a New ‘Avengers Unlimited’ Arc

New to Infinity Comics, ‘Avengers Unlimited’ #60 kicks off a three-part story from creators Tim Seeley, Davide Tinto, and Morry Hollowell.

by Robyn Belt

New on the Marvel Unlimited app from the exclusive, vertical Infinity Comics lineup: In AVENGERS UNLIMITED #60, a falling spaceship forces Captain Marvel: Carol Danvers and Iron Man into a team-up, despite their contentious history. Will these premier Avengers be able to set aside their past differences long enough (cough CIVIL WAR II cough) to resolve an alien threat fast encroaching upon Earth?

2000x2000-infinitycomics-avnun060_1

The first chapter in a new three-part story arc, AVENGERS UNLIMITED #60 kicks off the cosmic team-up by Tim Seeley, Davide Tinto, and Morry Hollowell. Grab your first look at the issue below, then read new chapters of the story—including subsequent arcs from the AVENGERS UNLIMITED anthology series—each Tuesday on the Marvel Unlimited app.

Preview panels from AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #60.
Preview panels from AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #60.
Preview panels from AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #60.

Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters. You’ll also gain instant access to 30,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.

