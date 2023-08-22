Iron Man and Captain Marvel Team Up in a New ‘Avengers Unlimited’ Arc
New to Infinity Comics, ‘Avengers Unlimited’ #60 kicks off a three-part story from creators Tim Seeley, Davide Tinto, and Morry Hollowell.
New on the Marvel Unlimited app from the exclusive, vertical Infinity Comics lineup: In AVENGERS UNLIMITED #60, a falling spaceship forces Captain Marvel: Carol Danvers and Iron Man into a team-up, despite their contentious history. Will these premier Avengers be able to set aside their past differences long enough (cough CIVIL WAR II cough) to resolve an alien threat fast encroaching upon Earth?
The first chapter in a new three-part story arc, AVENGERS UNLIMITED #60 kicks off the cosmic team-up by Tim Seeley, Davide Tinto, and Morry Hollowell. Grab your first look at the issue below, then read new chapters of the story—including subsequent arcs from the AVENGERS UNLIMITED anthology series—each Tuesday on the Marvel Unlimited app.
