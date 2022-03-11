Discover the Victor of the Most Brutal Brawl in Marvel Comics History in the 'Banner of War' Finale
Donny Cates, Martin Coccolo, and Gary Frank’s epic 'Hulk' and 'Thor' crossover event ends in June
Beginning next month, Marvel’s biggest hitters will duke it out for their 60th anniversaries in HULK VS THOR: BANNER OF WAR!
Donny Cates, the acclaimed writer behind both HULK and THOR, will team up with rising star artist Martin Coccolo in a story that will smash both character’s current sagas together in a glorious showdown! Kicking off in April's HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR ALPHA #1, the five-part crossover will explode in the pages of both Hulk and Thor’s hit solo titles and come to a shocking end in June. Learn what’s to come in the final chapters now!
Thor
In THOR #26, Odin forces Thor to realize the gravity of Banner’s situation — and its connection to that mysterious, violent incident in El Paso. But when Iron Man’s interference causes more harm than good, our two rivals face shocking changes that change the stakes of the battle… for good.
Hulk
Then the time for victory comes at last in HULK #8. Marvel’s two heaviest hitters expend their rage on one final, brutal brawl that will answer once and for all which of these heroes is the strongest. But in a fight between gods, monsters and men, what becomes of the victor? The loser? And who really has the authority to decide?
Be there when revelations about Hulk’s past and choices Thor makes about the future shake the Marvel Universe to its very core in HULK VS THOR: BANNER OF WAR! Check out the full list of issues below.
HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR ALPHA #1
Written by DONNY CATES
Art by MARTIN COCCOLO
Cover by GARY FRANK
On Sale 4/27
THOR #25 – “Banner of War” Part Two
Written by DONNY CATES
Art by MARTIN COCCOLO
Cover A by GARY FRANK
Cover B by JOHN ROMITA JR.
On Sale 5/11
HULK #7 – “Banner of War” Part Three
Written by DONNY CATES
Art by MARTIN COCCOLO
Cover by GARY FRANK
On Sale 5/25
THOR #26 – “Banner of War” Part Four
Written by DONNY CATES
Art by MARTIN COCCOLO
Cover by GARY FRANK
On Sale 6/8
HULK #8 – “Banner of War” Part Five
Written by DONNY CATES
Art by MARTIN COCCOLO
Cover by GARY FRANK
On Sale 6/22
