Return to the Wastelands of "Old Man Logan" in Brand-New Series of 'Wastelanders' Comics
All-new "Old Man Logan" spinoffs starring Black Widow, Wolverine, Hawkeye, Doctor Doom, and Star-Lord coming in December!
This December, return to the post-apocalyptic Wastelands of "Old Man Logan" in five all-new stories set in the Marvel future where heroes have fallen, villains have won, and your favorite characters defy all odds to survive.
Brought to you by all-star creators including writers Steven S. DeKnight, Ethan Sacks, Rich Douek, and Torunn Grønbekk, these five one-shots will focus on Wolverine, Hawkeye, Doctor Doom, Star-Lord, and making their first appearance in the Wastelands, Black Widow.
DeKnight, known for his work on Netflix’s Daredevil and WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD, will lead the return alongside artist Ibrahim Moustafa in WASTELANDERS: WOLVERINE, an all-new story set in the days after the conclusion of the original "Old Man Logan,"as he fights once again to save the people of the Wastelands who have been crushed under the heel of the Red Skull and Bruce Banner!
The Super Villains united and took out most of the world’s Super Heroes decades ago, and while the man known as Logan attempted to live a life of peace, he had to pop the claws once again to do what he does best! But saving the day looks different with the Baby Hulk under his care. Is Logan doing the right thing by protecting the progeny of the Hulk or dooming what’s left of the war-torn world? Logan may not have long to ponder if he is crushed by the adamantium armor of his newfound enemy Downfall!
“It’s such a rare, bloody joy to be able to transport readers back to the universe of Old Man Logan in the one-shots for WASTELANDERS: WOLVERINE and WASTELANDERS: BLACK WIDOW,” DeKnight said. “Old friends, new foes, and quite a few surprises await. You don’t want to miss this one!”
Wastelanders mastermind Ethan Sacks, writer of both OLD MAN HAWKEYE and OLD MAN QUILL, is also back with artist Ibraim Roberson to bring you a never-before-told story of Hawkeye’s training with Stick—the man formerly known as Daredevil—in WASTELANDERS: HAWKEYE!
Clint Barton’s sight may be gone, but his will to avenge is stronger than ever, and with the training and expert guidance of Matt Murdock, arrows will fly again! But what is Murdock’s actual target? And how will this change Hawkeye’s path in the Wastelands? This is one issue you can’t afford to miss!
THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES writer Torunn Grønbekk and rising star Julius Ohta explore the complex nature of everyone’s favorite tyrant in WASTELANDERS: DOOM!
Doctor Doom helped wipe out the heroes on the Day the Villains Won, but even as he rules his domain in the Wastelands, a greater destiny calls to him. When a mysterious power blocks his oversight of a particular region, what he discovers will have ripple effects across the WASTELANDERS stories!
Writer Rich Douek (Superman: Red and Blue) makes his Marvel Comics debut alongside artist Brent Peeples in WASTELANDERS: STAR-LORD!
The legendary Star-Lord has fallen on hard times. With the Guardians of the Galaxy disbanded, Peter Quill returned to Earth to find it a wasteland unlike anything he’s seen across the stars – heroes dead, villains in power. While he’s taken out one threat, others remain in the Wastelands, and Star-Lord’s own desire to assuage his guilt for being off-world during the calamity will land him right in the middle of another! Will Quill overcome the mysterious force waiting for him at the site of his lost love’s death? Or is she not really dead at all?
"I’ve been a huge fan of Marvel’s Wastelands setting ever since the original 'Old Man Logan' series, and it’s been an honor to contribute to it with WASTELANDERS: STAR-LORD,” Douek said. “Both the new podcast series by Ben Percy, and OLD MAN QUILL from Ethan Sacks and Robert Gill inspired me to really dive into what makes Peter Quill tick, and to send him on a thrilling adventure in this grim and gritty version of the Marvel Universe. I can’t wait for readers to come along for the ride and see what we’ve cooked up!"
Bookending the saga, DeKnight will team up with artist Well-Bee to introduce the Wastelander’s take on Black Widow in WASTELANDERS: BLACK WIDOW.
The Lizard King has grown monstrous and deadlier than ever as the lord of his southern domain. But when rumor breaks that critical information is believed to be stored in his impenetrable fortress, only the greatest spy of all is up to the infiltration: the deadly Black Widow! But who is she, and how has she survived this many decades in the Wastelands undetected?
Since Mark Millar and Steve McNiven’s legendary 2008 Wolverine story arc, the universe of "Old Man Logan" has gripped readers with its hard-hitting stories in multiple spinoff titles and a hit podcast series.
Don’t miss the latest evolution of this fascinating saga when this all-new group of WASTELANDERS adventures hit stands in December!
WASTELANDERS: WOLVERINE #1
Written by STEVEN S. DEKNIGHT
Art by IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA
Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS
Podcast Connecting Variant Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN
On Sale 12/1
WASTELANDERS: HAWKEYE #1
Written by ETHAN SACKS
Art by IBRAIM ROBERSON
Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS
Podcast Connecting Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN
On Sale 12/8
WASTELANDERS: STAR-LORD #1
Written by RICH DOUEK
Art by BRENT PEEPLES
Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS
On Sale 12/15
WASTELANDERS: DOOM #1
Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK
Art by JULIUS OHTA
Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS
On Sale 12/22
WASTELANDERS: BLACK WIDOW #1
Written by STEVEN S. DEKNIGHT
Art by WELL-BEE
Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS
On Sale 12/29
