Return to the Wastelands of "Old Man Logan" in Brand-New Series of 'Wastelanders' Comics

The Super Villains united and took out most of the world’s Super Heroes decades ago, and while the man known as Logan attempted to live a life of peace, he had to pop the claws once again to do what he does best! But saving the day looks different with the Baby Hulk under his care. Is Logan doing the right thing by protecting the progeny of the Hulk or dooming what’s left of the war-torn world? Logan may not have long to ponder if he is crushed by the adamantium armor of his newfound enemy Downfall!

“It’s such a rare, bloody joy to be able to transport readers back to the universe of Old Man Logan in the one-shots for WASTELANDERS: WOLVERINE and WASTELANDERS: BLACK WIDOW,” DeKnight said. “Old friends, new foes, and quite a few surprises await. You don’t want to miss this one!”

Wastelanders mastermind Ethan Sacks, writer of both OLD MAN HAWKEYE and OLD MAN QUILL, is also back with artist Ibraim Roberson to bring you a never-before-told story of Hawkeye’s training with Stick—the man formerly known as Daredevil—in WASTELANDERS: HAWKEYE!