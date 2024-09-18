In 'Daredevil: Unleash Hell - Red Band', Elektra Spills More Blood Than Ever Before

Elektra's the deadliest assassin in the Marvel Universe, and this January, her vicious talents will be on full display in DAREDEVIL: UNLEASH HELL – RED BAND! The five-issue limited series will be written by Erica Schultz, continuing her work on the character after hit titles like DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR and DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR. Joining her on this blood-soaked saga will be artist Valentina Pinti (BLADE, IMMORTAL THOR).



DAREDEVIL: UNLEASH HELL – RED BAND is the latest Marvel Red Band comic series, following the likes of BLOOD HUNT, BLADE: RED BAND, WEREWOLF BY NIGHT, and WOLVERINE: REVENGE. Labeled with a Parental Advisory and polybagged to keep those faint of heart for experiencing its intensity, the series allows Elektra to unleash unrestricted bloodshed against her targets as she continues to protect the streets of Hell's Kitchen as the Woman Without Fear!

MURDER IS AN ART!

The violence and the occult swirling across the Marvel Universe find their way to Hell's Kitchen! As grisly crime scenes start manifesting across the city, all signs point to an impossible perpetrator! Estranged from Matt Murdock, it's up to Elektra to get to the grisly truth, if she can stomach it!



"It's been such a pleasure to continue writing Elektra, especially donning the horns," Schultz shared. "In this new series, we have the opportunity to show that just because she doesn't kill doesn't mean she won't make you wish she had. Elektra has been known for her brutality, and we'll see that on display here. Also, with a Red Band rating, that means we can get real nasty with stuff. Don't know what I mean? You will. Valentina Pinti and I are very excited to show you this new direction."