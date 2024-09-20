Daredevil & Wanda Maximoff Exorcise Demons Beneath Hell's Kitchen in 'Scarlet Witch' #5 Preview
There’s a haunting in Hell’s Kitchen and only the Scarlet Witch and Daredevil can get to the bottom of it in this special first look at ‘Scarlet Witch’ #5!
Who better to conduct an exorcism than the Scarlet Witch and the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen?
Steve Orlando and Lorenzo Tammetta's SCARLET WITCH (2024) puts Wanda Maximoff face-to-face with all sorts of demons, personal or otherwise. Now, in SCARLET WITCH #5, Wanda must team up with Daredevil to investigate a haunting in Hell’s Kitchen. In the belly of the city, the pair find a murderous spirit wreaking havoc in the tunneling subway, possessing a train car full of civilians.
The preview for SCARLET WITCH #5 opens with an incantation, as Wanda looks for arcane clues in an eerie subway station. Then, out of nowhere, a possessed corpse lashes out at the two heroes. With a quick hex and a billy club jolt, the Scarlet Witch and Daredevil take down the possessed foe. As they crawl further into the city’s creaks and burrows, they finally find the source of their troubles. Behold, the return of the Bricklayer!
The Scarlet Witch and Daredevil lurk beneath the city in the preview below for SCARLET WITCH #5!
SCARLET WITCH #5
Written by STEVE ORLANDO
Art by LORENZO TAMMETTA
Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
On Sale 10/23
Do the Scarlet Witch and Daredevil have what it takes to protect the sleeping city from paranormal threats? Find out in SCARLET WITCH #5 on October 10!
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
TV Shows
Kathryn Hahn on Her 'Agatha All Along' Return: ‘I’m Still Pinching Myself’
Live Events
Comics
Marvel's 85th Anniversary: Marvel Comics Through the Decades