Daredevil & Wanda Maximoff Exorcise Demons Beneath Hell's Kitchen in 'Scarlet Witch' #5 Preview

Who better to conduct an exorcism than the Scarlet Witch and the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen?



Steve Orlando and Lorenzo Tammetta's SCARLET WITCH (2024) puts Wanda Maximoff face-to-face with all sorts of demons, personal or otherwise. Now, in SCARLET WITCH #5, Wanda must team up with Daredevil to investigate a haunting in Hell’s Kitchen. In the belly of the city, the pair find a murderous spirit wreaking havoc in the tunneling subway, possessing a train car full of civilians.



The preview for SCARLET WITCH #5 opens with an incantation, as Wanda looks for arcane clues in an eerie subway station. Then, out of nowhere, a possessed corpse lashes out at the two heroes. With a quick hex and a billy club jolt, the Scarlet Witch and Daredevil take down the possessed foe. As they crawl further into the city’s creaks and burrows, they finally find the source of their troubles. Behold, the return of the Bricklayer!

The Scarlet Witch and Daredevil lurk beneath the city in the preview below for SCARLET WITCH #5!