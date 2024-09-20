Comics
Published September 20, 2024

Daredevil & Wanda Maximoff Exorcise Demons Beneath Hell's Kitchen in 'Scarlet Witch' #5 Preview

There’s a haunting in Hell’s Kitchen and only the Scarlet Witch and Daredevil can get to the bottom of it in this special first look at ‘Scarlet Witch’ #5!

by William Shammah

Who better to conduct an exorcism than the Scarlet Witch and the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen?

Steve Orlando and Lorenzo Tammetta's SCARLET WITCH (2024) puts Wanda Maximoff face-to-face with all sorts of demons, personal or otherwise. Now, in SCARLET WITCH #5, Wanda must team up with Daredevil to investigate a haunting in Hell’s Kitchen. In the belly of the city, the pair find a murderous spirit wreaking havoc in the tunneling subway, possessing a train car full of civilians.

The preview for SCARLET WITCH #5 opens with an incantation, as Wanda looks for arcane clues in an eerie subway station. Then, out of nowhere, a possessed corpse lashes out at the two heroes. With a quick hex and a billy club jolt, the Scarlet Witch and Daredevil take down the possessed foe. As they crawl further into the city’s creaks and burrows, they finally find the source of their troubles. Behold, the return of the Bricklayer!

The Scarlet Witch and Daredevil lurk beneath the city in the preview below for SCARLET WITCH #5!

SCARLET WITCH #5 artwork by Lorenzo Tammetta

SCARLET WITCH #5
Written by STEVE ORLANDO
Art by LORENZO TAMMETTA
Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
On Sale 10/23

Do the Scarlet Witch and Daredevil have what it takes to protect the sleeping city from paranormal threats? Find out in SCARLET WITCH #5 on October 10!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

Kathryn Hahn on Her 'Agatha All Along' Return: ‘I’m Still Pinching Myself’

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Live Events

NYCC 2024 Schedule: Marvel Panels, Booths, and Activations

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

September 18's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

Marvel's 85th Anniversary: Marvel Comics Through the Decades

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

2024 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit Available Now

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff), Daredevil (Matthew Murdock)

Scarlet Witch #5 Preview

Related

Comics

The Witches of the Marvel Universe

From Agatha Harkness and Scarlet Witch to Nico Minoru and Cynthia Von Doom, meet a few of the mystical women who make the Marvel Universe a magical place.

2 days ago

Comics

Scarlet Witch: The Witches' Road, Explained

What is the Witches' Road? Walk with Agatha Harkness and the Scarlet Witch as they enter the mysterious mystical dimension that serves as the source of magical power for witches and warlocks.

2 days ago

Comics

Agatha Harkness Turns the House of Ideas Into a House of Horrors in 'Crypt Of Shadows' #1

Check out all the covers and learn more about this year’s 'Crypt of Shadows' #1, Marvel Comics’ annual Halloween one-shot that tells chilling new tales set in the darkest corners of the Marvel Universe!

1 week ago

Comics

Scarlet Witch's Scariest Stories

As Scarlet Witch begins to weave a terrifying new tale in 'Avengers United,' revisit a few other scary stories from Wanda Maximoff's past.

2 weeks ago