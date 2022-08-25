'Dark Web' Forces an Unlikely Team-up in New 'Mary Jane & Black Cat' Series

Face it, readers, you just hit the double jackpot! Mary Jane and Black Cat, two of the greatest loves of Peter Parker’s life, grab the spotlight in an explosive new limited series this December! The five-issue saga will tie directly into the upcoming SPIDER-MAN/X-MEN/VENOM crossover, DARK WEB, and be written by Jed MacKay.

After taking the character of Black Cat on a whirlwind of adventures in recent years in back-to-back solo series and the current IRON CAT limited series, the hit writer will now continue his transformative work on Marvel’s premier super thief and this time, he’s taken MJ along for the ride! MacKay will be joined by artist Vincenzo Carratù—an up-and-coming talent making his exciting Marvel Comics debut!

Earlier this year, MJ and Felicia joined forces to save Peter in MacKay’s MARY JANE & BLACK CAT: BEYOND #1, an acclaimed one-shot that went on to receive a second printing. With the way Peter’s relationship stands with them in the current run of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, the developments in this series are sure to be even crazier! Set against the twisted backdrop of DARK WEB, Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy find themselves thrown into one another’s paths and then into the demonic dimension of LIMBO! But something has changed with MJ, and she’s not the only one keeping secrets – Felicia’s got a guilty conscience and it’s playing havoc with their escape plan!

"I've kind of lost track of how many lives Felicia has left at this point, but she keeps coming back- and this time she's brought a friend,” MacKay said. “Getting back to Mary Jane and Black Cat after their one-shot last year has been a delight—and seeing how they've been catching up on all the drama that's happened since then has been, well, catnip."