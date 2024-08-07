Darth Vader & Princess Leia Rule the Galaxy as Father & Daughter in Derrick Chew's 'Darth Vader' #50 Cover

“If you will not turn to the dark side... then perhaps she will!”

Next month’s STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #50 will have a special backup story by series writer Greg Pak and frequent series artist Luke Ross that explores the possibility of Princess Leia joining the dark side! Fans can get a glimpse at the story now in an all-new variant cover by best-selling cover artist Derrick Chew. Also available as a virgin cover, Chew’s cover reveals a new armored look for Leia that will debut in the issue.

The final issue of the longest-running Darth Vader comic series ever, STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #50 will deliver the stunning conclusion to Vader’s tormented battle against the Emperor’s schemes and the Schism Imperial’s secret plot to topple the Empire. Together with STAR WARS #50, it’ll be the finale to the current era of Marvel’s STAR WARS line that takes place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Come October, a new age of STAR WARS comic book storytelling begins in STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU — INSURGENCY RISING, the first of three limited series depicting the legendary final battle of the Galactic Civil War, a saga that bridges the Original and Sequel Trilogies.