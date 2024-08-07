Darth Vader & Princess Leia Rule the Galaxy as Father & Daughter in Derrick Chew's 'Darth Vader' #50 Cover
'Darth Vader' #50—the giant-sized finale issue of Greg Pak’s epic run—will feature a vision of Princess Leia at Darth Vader’s side, complete with newly-designed armor.
“If you will not turn to the dark side... then perhaps she will!”
Next month’s STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #50 will have a special backup story by series writer Greg Pak and frequent series artist Luke Ross that explores the possibility of Princess Leia joining the dark side! Fans can get a glimpse at the story now in an all-new variant cover by best-selling cover artist Derrick Chew. Also available as a virgin cover, Chew’s cover reveals a new armored look for Leia that will debut in the issue.
The final issue of the longest-running Darth Vader comic series ever, STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #50 will deliver the stunning conclusion to Vader’s tormented battle against the Emperor’s schemes and the Schism Imperial’s secret plot to topple the Empire. Together with STAR WARS #50, it’ll be the finale to the current era of Marvel’s STAR WARS line that takes place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.
Come October, a new age of STAR WARS comic book storytelling begins in STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU — INSURGENCY RISING, the first of three limited series depicting the legendary final battle of the Galactic Civil War, a saga that bridges the Original and Sequel Trilogies.
STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #50
Written by GREG PAK
Art by RAFFAELE IENCO
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
Leia Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW
Leia Virgin Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW
On Sale 9/18
Check out Chew’s cover and preorder STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #50 at your local comic shop today!
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!