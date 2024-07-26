SDCC 2024: Marvel Comics Reveals the New Deadpool
Deadpool’s daughter, Ellie, takes over as Deadpool following Wade’s death this October in 'Deadpool' #7.
Deadpool is dead—long live Deadpool!
It was previously revealed that Wade Wilson will meet his end at the hands of new super villain Death Grip this September in DEADPOOL #6. Following this shocking turn of events, his daughter, Ellie Camacho, will step up as the all-new Deadpool starting in October’s DEADPOOL #7!
Just revealed at the Diamond Retailer Lunch at San Diego Comic-Con, Ellie’s new role is the latest twist in what’s been writer Cody Ziglar’s roller coaster of a run. To welcome the new Merc with a Mouth, Ziglar will be joined by guest artist Andrea Di Vito and co-writer Alexis Quasarano in her Marvel Comics debut.
Wade has fallen, and his daughter Ellie has taken up the mantle! Taskmaster continues her mercenary training, but what she really wants is vengeance. And to get that, she’ll need Princess’ help.
DEADPOOL #7
Written by CODY ZIGLAR & ALEXIS QUASARANO
Art by ANDREA DI VITO
Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY
Virgin Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY
On Sale 10/2
Check out Ellie as Deadpool in Taurin Clarke’s main cover and Mark Bagley’s variant cover, which will also be available as a virgin variant cover. Preorder DEADPOOL #7 at your local comic shop today and stay tuned in the days ahead for more San Diego Comic-Con announcements!
