'Deadpool Team-Up' #1 First Look Pits Wade Wilson Against a Dragon
In a special first look at 'Deadpool Team-Up' #1, Wade Wilson gets an assist from Wolverine and Ral Dorn the Dragon Lord.
In DEADPOOL TEAM-UP (2024), Wade Wilson hopes to get by with a little help from his friends (and frenemies).
When a lost Marvel comics character surfaces, the Merc With a Mouth joins the ultimate team-up mission in Rob Liefeld's DEADPOOL TEAM-UP (2024) #1. The series also recruits fan-favorite characters like Wolverine, Hulk, and Ghost-Spider for a new adventure that puts them together with the likes of Major X and Crystar for the first time.
A special first look at DEADPOOL TEAM-UP (2024) #1 finds Wade and Ral Dorn the Dragon Lord trudging through ankle-deep water with his sword at the ready, only to encounter a massive red dragon. They immediately find themselves on the defensive when the creature unleashes a torrent of fire on them. Then, Wolverine enters the fray, lending his claws to Deadpool and Ral Dorn's fight against another assailant.
Join DEADPOOL TEAM-UP in a special first look at #1 below!
DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #1
Written by ROB LIEFELD
Art and Cover by ROB LIEFELD
On Sale 8/28
How will Deadpool assemble his motley crew? Find out in DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #1, on sale August 28!
