Comics
Published July 12, 2024

'Deadpool Team-Up' #1 First Look Pits Wade Wilson Against a Dragon

In a special first look at 'Deadpool Team-Up' #1, Wade Wilson gets an assist from Wolverine and Ral Dorn the Dragon Lord.

by Meagan Damore

In DEADPOOL TEAM-UP (2024), Wade Wilson hopes to get by with a little help from his friends (and frenemies).

When a lost Marvel comics character surfaces, the Merc With a Mouth joins the ultimate team-up mission in Rob Liefeld's DEADPOOL TEAM-UP (2024) #1. The series also recruits fan-favorite characters like Wolverine, Hulk, and Ghost-Spider for a new adventure that puts them together with the likes of Major X and Crystar for the first time. 

A special first look at DEADPOOL TEAM-UP (2024) #1 finds Wade and Ral Dorn the Dragon Lord trudging through ankle-deep water with his sword at the ready, only to encounter a massive red dragon. They immediately find themselves on the defensive when the creature unleashes a torrent of fire on them. Then, Wolverine enters the fray, lending his claws to Deadpool and Ral Dorn's fight against another assailant.

Join DEADPOOL TEAM-UP in a special first look at #1 below!

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #1 interior artwork by Rob Liefeld

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #1
Written by ROB LIEFELD
Art and Cover by ROB LIEFELD
On Sale 8/28

How will Deadpool assemble his motley crew? Find out in DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #1, on sale August 28!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.

Deadpool (Wade Wilson), Wolverine (James Howlett)

