'Deadpool Vs. Wolverine: Slash 'Em Up' Unleashes Bloody Mayhem on Madripoor

MARVEL.COM: Deadpool and Wolverine really get bloodied up in this adventure. When it comes to characters like these two, what's the line between too much and just enough, and how do you find that?

CHRISTOS GAGE: The fact that they have a healing factor, and the fact that we're walking right up to an R rating without stepping over that line, means we can up the ante in terms of the punishment they can take. [Artist] Alan Robinson was so great at drawing Deadpool getting squished that I had him squashed two or three more times than I planned to.

But you also have to remember that it hurts. You can't just make the violence meaningless. Just because they're going to heal doesn't mean it has no effect. It has to mean something. Just like on the Daredevil TV show, the simple fact that the actors and stunt performers actually breathed heavy, grabbed walls to hold themselves up, and staggered during fight scenes (which hadn't been the case for other super hero shows) made the fights seem to have much higher stakes. It's how the violence affects the characters that matters.

MARVEL.COM: Wade Wilson always works best when he has someone to bounce off of. What makes Wolverine, in particular, the perfect straight man for Deadpool?

CHRISTOS GAGE: I mean, you look at the classic comedy teams. Bob Hope and Bing Crosby, Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis, Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor. Even though both are hilarious, one is the straight man, and that's Logan. He's super serious, buttoned up, and very eyes-on-the prize, while Deadpool bounces off the walls… often literally. But while they're polar opposites that way, they also have so much in common… Weapon X, healing factors, dark pasts. It's like they're meant to be together.