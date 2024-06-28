'Deadpool & Wolverine' Takes Over Marvel Comics in New Movie Variant Covers
This summer, Marvel celebrates the release of 'Deadpool & Wolverine' with Movie Variant Covers.
On July 26, the ultimate super hero team-up throwdown, Deadpool & Wolverine, arrives in theaters, and throughout the summer, fans can celebrate right where it all began—their local comic shop!
Marvel Comics will produce five Movie Variant Covers that will adorn various Deadpool and Wolverine-led comic book series all summer long. These exciting celebratory covers feature production stills and promotional imagery straight from the feature film!
The Movie Variant Covers can be found on upcoming issues of Deadpool’s current ongoing solo series as well all-new limited series: DEADPOOL TEAM-UP, DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII, and WOLVERINE: REVENGE!
On Sale 6/12
DEADPOOL #3 Movie Variant Cover
On Sale 7/3
DEADPOOL #4 Movie Variant Cover
On Sale 7/24
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII #3 Movie Variant Cover
On Sale 8/7
DEADPOOL #5 Movie Variant Cover
On Sale 8/21
WOLVERINE: REVENGE #1 Movie Variant Cover
On Sale 8/28
DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #1 Movie Variant Cover
Check out all six of the Movie Variant Covers now and preorder them at your local comic shop today!
