Comics
Published June 28, 2024

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Takes Over Marvel Comics in New Movie Variant Covers

This summer, Marvel celebrates the release of 'Deadpool & Wolverine' with Movie Variant Covers.

by Marvel

On July 26, the ultimate super hero team-up throwdown, Deadpool & Wolverine, arrives in theaters, and throughout the summer, fans can celebrate right where it all began—their local comic shop!

Marvel Comics will produce five Movie Variant Covers that will adorn various Deadpool and Wolverine-led comic book series all summer long. These exciting celebratory covers feature production stills and promotional imagery straight from the feature film! 

The Movie Variant Covers can be found on upcoming issues of Deadpool’s current ongoing solo series as well all-new limited series: DEADPOOL TEAM-UP, DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII, and WOLVERINE: REVENGE!

DEADPOOL #3 Movie Variant Cover

On Sale 6/12
DEADPOOL #3 Movie Variant Cover

On Sale 7/3
DEADPOOL #4 Movie Variant Cover

On Sale 7/24
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII #3 Movie Variant Cover

On Sale 8/7
DEADPOOL #5 Movie Variant Cover

On Sale 8/21
WOLVERINE: REVENGE #1 Movie Variant Cover

On Sale 8/28
DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #1 Movie Variant Cover

Check out all six of the Movie Variant Covers now and preorder them at your local comic shop today!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.

