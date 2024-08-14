RSVP for the 'Deathlok 50th Anniversary Special' with an Exclusive First Look

DEATHLOK 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

Written by JUSTINA IRELAND & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art by DALE EAGLESHAM, DENYS COWAN, MATTHEW WAITE & LUKE ROSS

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

On Sale 9/18

Who is this mysterious figure and what does she want with Luther Manning? Check out the preview pages now and be sure to pick up DEATHLOK 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 when it hits shelves on September 18!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.



To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.