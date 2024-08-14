RSVP for the 'Deathlok 50th Anniversary Special' with an Exclusive First Look
Join Deathlok in commemorating 50 years of action and horror with Marvel’s most famous cyborg!
This September, Deathlok rings in the big Five-Oh!
DEATHLOK 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL (2024) #1 assembles Christopher Priest, Justina Ireland, Dale Eaglesham, Matthew Waite, Luke Ross, and Denys Cowan to tell an all-new chapter in the tragic cyborg's story. This issue invites fans to return to the dystopic Manhattan where they first met Col. Luther Manning way back in 1974's ASTONISHING TALES (1970) #25.
In this special first look at DEATHLOK 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 (2024), our hero surveils the city from above before leaping down into its ruins. Once Deathlok’s boots hit the ground, a mob of cannibals ambushes the cybernetic soldier. We later find a captive Deathlok under medical examination, the X-ray revealing the extent of his complex cybernetic modifications. A mysterious figure then releases Deathlok from his restraints and tours him around her covert base of operations... but to what ends?
Catch a glimpse of the Demolisher in action with this special first look at DEATHLOK 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 below!
DEATHLOK 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1
Written by JUSTINA IRELAND & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST
Art by DALE EAGLESHAM, DENYS COWAN, MATTHEW WAITE & LUKE ROSS
Cover by KEN LASHLEY
On Sale 9/18
Who is this mysterious figure and what does she want with Luther Manning? Check out the preview pages now and be sure to pick up DEATHLOK 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 when it hits shelves on September 18!
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!