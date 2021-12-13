Comics
Published December 13, 2021

December 15's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Coming this week... Hulk! Spider-Man! Wolverine! Ka-Zar! The Thing! And so much more!

by Marvel

Face front, floppy fanatics! These are the new Marvel mags headed to your local comic shop this Wednesday!

Hulk (2021) #2

It's a big one, bunky! A slammin' selection of new Marvel comic-mags are coming your way—plus, as usual, a host of digital delights coming to Marvel Unlimited!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN hits new heights, as Ben Reilly unites with a familiar face... DEFENDERS #4 finds the magician Javier Rodriguez at his untouchable best! Likewise on the art front, DEMON DAYS: RISING STORM #1 presents the latest Peach Momoko masterpiece! Then, HULK #2 ramps up the SMASH-ing action in fine fashion (with brilliant work from Ryan Ottley). KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #4 continues to unfold into a Kevin Plunder epic for the ages! WASTELANDERS: WOLVERINE revisits the realm of "Old Man Logan" and the Marvel's Wastelanders podcast series! And so much more! Find the full list here!

New Comics                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

  • AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #81
  • DEFENDERS #4
  • DEMON DAYS: RISING STORM #1
  • ETERNAL #8
  • EXCALIBUR #26
  • HULK #2
  • KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #4
  • MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #33     
  • SAVAGE AVENGERS #27     
  • STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #12 
  • STRANGE ACADEMY #14
  • THE THING #2
  • WASTELANDERS: WOLVERINE #1
  • X-FORCE #26

New Infinity Comics

  • X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC 14 (12/13)
  • MIGHTY MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL – HAPPY HOLIDAYS, MR. HOWLETT INFINITY COMIC 1 (12/16)
  • SPIDER-BOT INFINITY COMIC 3 (12/17)

New Collections

  • DEADPOOL EPIC COLLECTION: THE CIRCLE CHASE
  • MARVEL-VERSE: THOR  
  • REIGN OF X VOL. 7
  • STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA VOL. 3 - WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS   
  • THOR BY DONNY CATES VOL. 3: REVELATIONS   
  • X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA - THE RED CARPET COLLECTION  

Marvel Unlimited

  • AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 73
  • AVENGERS: TECH-ON 2
  • CHAMPIONS 9
  • DAREDEVIL 34
  • DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD 2
  • DEFENDERS 2
  • EXCALIBUR 23
  • EXTREME CARNAGE: TOXIN 1
  • KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND 1
  • SHANG-CHI 4 
  • STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 14 
  • STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS 4
  • X-FORCE 23

In this article: Hulk (Bruce Banner), Defenders, Wolverine (James Howlett), Scarlet Spider (Ben Reilly), Eternals, Excalibur, Ka-Zar (Kevin Plunder), Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Star Wars, The Thing (Benjamin Grimm), X-Force

