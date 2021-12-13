December 15's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

It's a big one, bunky! A slammin' selection of new Marvel comic-mags are coming your way—plus, as usual, a host of digital delights coming to Marvel Unlimited!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN hits new heights, as Ben Reilly unites with a familiar face... DEFENDERS #4 finds the magician Javier Rodriguez at his untouchable best! Likewise on the art front, DEMON DAYS: RISING STORM #1 presents the latest Peach Momoko masterpiece! Then, HULK #2 ramps up the SMASH-ing action in fine fashion (with brilliant work from Ryan Ottley). KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #4 continues to unfold into a Kevin Plunder epic for the ages! WASTELANDERS: WOLVERINE revisits the realm of "Old Man Logan" and the Marvel's Wastelanders podcast series! And so much more! Find the full list here!

New Comics

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #81

DEFENDERS #4

DEMON DAYS: RISING STORM #1

ETERNAL #8

EXCALIBUR #26

HULK #2

KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #4

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #33

SAVAGE AVENGERS #27

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #12

STRANGE ACADEMY #14

THE THING #2

WASTELANDERS: WOLVERINE #1

X-FORCE #26

New Infinity Comics

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC 14 (12/13)

MIGHTY MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL – HAPPY HOLIDAYS, MR. HOWLETT INFINITY COMIC 1 (12/16)

SPIDER-BOT INFINITY COMIC 3 (12/17)

New Collections

DEADPOOL EPIC COLLECTION: THE CIRCLE CHASE

MARVEL-VERSE: THOR

REIGN OF X VOL. 7

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA VOL. 3 - WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS

THOR BY DONNY CATES VOL. 3: REVELATIONS

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA - THE RED CARPET COLLECTION

Marvel Unlimited

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 73

AVENGERS: TECH-ON 2

CHAMPIONS 9

DAREDEVIL 34

DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD 2

DEFENDERS 2

EXCALIBUR 23

EXTREME CARNAGE: TOXIN 1

KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND 1

SHANG-CHI 4

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 14

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS 4

X-FORCE 23

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate.

