Breakout Hero Spider-Boy Shares His Sensational Story in 'Edge of Spider-Verse' #3

Spider-Boy’s blockbuster debut in last month’s SPIDER-MAN #7 sent shockwaves throughout the industry, demanding multiple second printings and answers about his origins! At long last, Spider-Boy creators Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos will begin to unravel the origins of Spider-Man’s long-lost sidekick next month in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3!

To celebrate, Ramos has turned out an all-new cover for the issue depicting the bouncin’ Spider-Boy soaring high above New York City. The breathtaking variant cover will also be available at a virgin ratio cover.

Spider-Boy leapt onto the scene during Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s "End of the Spider-Verse" storyline, but he swears he’s not from the Spider-Verse at all! Despite no one recognizing him, he claims to have had plenty of adventures and team-ups with Spidey right in the 616! It’s a head-spinning mystery that’s only just begun!

"The all-new, all-different Spider-Boy of the 616: He's got strange new spider-powers, secret ties to dark corners of Spider-Man lore, and a story that's all his own... that is right about to begin!" Slott promises.