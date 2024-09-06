'Exceptional X-Men' #2 Preview Puts New Young Mutants in Kitty Pryde's Orbit

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #1 by Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero introduced the world to Trista Marshall, AKA Bronze. A bigoted bouncer assaulted the wayward young mutant outside of a concert, pulling her into the orbit of a begrudging Kitty Pryde.



But Trista is far from the only teenager navigating a world that hates and fears mutants. In EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #2, the emotion-stirring Axo and the stealth-fighter Melee come face-to-face with another form of bigotry: bullying.



The preview for EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #2 opens with Axo keeping to himself while a group of teenagers berates him at a soccer game. Witnessing this injustice from the field, Melee leaps to the bleachers to defend Axo from these bullies. Elsewhere, Kitty Pryde ponders her place in this world by reminiscing on her own mentor, Storm.



When asked about the series title's "exceptional" adjective, Ewing focused on the new young mutants she and Carnero introduce in the series. "They are exceptional in that they don't carry a lot of the same history on their shoulders as the main characters in our other titles," explained Ewing.



"For better or worse, they have no ties to Krakoa or broader team politics or the previous era of mutantdom. They're just a group of awkward kids in the Midwest trying to figure out their abilities, like generations of young mutants before them."

Melee comes to Axo’s defense in the EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #2 preview below!