Marvel Reveals New Frank Miller Variant Cover for 'Fantastic Four' #1
Check out Frank Miller’s variant cover for the debut issue of Ryan North and Iban Coello’s 'Fantastic Four,' on sale this November.
Announced this morning by Entertainment Weekly, writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello’s brand-new run of FANTASTIC FOUR begins this November!
To celebrate the start of a new era for Marvel’s first family, legendary comics writer and artist Frank Miller has crafted an eye-catching cover for the series’ first issue starring the ‘Ever-Lovin' Blue-Eyed' Thing! The variant cover marks Miller’s first Marvel Comics work in nearly 30 years, and fans can look forward to more variant covers from the visionary creator in the near future.
FANTASTIC FOUR #1
Written by RYAN NORTH
Art by IBAN COELLO
Cover by ALEX ROSS
Variant Cover by FRANK MILLER
On Sale 11/9
Check out Miller’s cover and stay tuned for more news about FANTASTIC FOUR #1!
