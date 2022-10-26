Comics
Published October 26, 2022

Alex Ross Depicts Stunning Portraits of Marvel’s First Family in New 'Fantastic Four' Variant Covers

Check out new variant covers by Alex Ross for the first four issues of Ryan North and Iban Coello’s 'Fantastic Four,' kicking off on November 9.

by Marvel

The Fantastic Four are about to enter an all-new era!

The upcoming run by writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello will be ripe with mystery and overflowing with suspense as it finds the team separated after a devastating incident back in New York. The first three issues will deliver exciting standalone adventures starring Ben Grimm and Alicia, Reed and Sue, and Johnny before the team’s heartbreaking and revelatory reunion in February’s FANTASTIC FOUR #4! 

In addition to gracing the series with breathtaking main covers, legendary artist Alex Ross will mark this major milestone with a series of variant covers for the opening four issues! Presented in striking black and white and capturing the team’s timeless appeal, the iconic Fantastic Four artist has crafted classic portraits of all four members of the team in these must-have Solo Variant Covers!

FANTASTIC FOUR #1 Solo Variant Cover by Alex Ross

FANTASTIC FOUR #1
Written by RYAN NORTH
Art by IBAN COELLO
Solo Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS
On Sale 11/9

FANTASTIC FOUR #2
Written by RYAN NORTH
Art by IBAN COELLO
Solo Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS
On Sale 12/7

FANTASTIC FOUR #3
Written by RYAN NORTH
Art by IBAN COELLO
Solo Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS
On Sale 1/4

FANTASTIC FOUR #4
Written by RYAN NORTH
Art by IBAN COELLO
Solo Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS
On Sale 2/15

Discover what happened to the Fantastic Four and find out what it will take to bring them back together when Ryan North and Iban Coello’s FANTASTIC FOUR begins on November 9! 

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Charlie Cox Talks the Return of Matt Murdock and Daredevil

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Featuring New Music by Taboo, 'Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man' Trailer Sends Peter Parker into a Waking Nightmare

Comics

The 2023 Class of Marvel's Stormbreakers Kick off the New Year with a Stunning Collection of Variant Covers

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

The Major Vampires of the Marvel Universe

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Extended Edition Swings onto Digital

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Fantastic Four
1/
FANTASTIC FOUR #1 Solo Variant Cover by Alex Ross

Related

Culture & Lifestyle

Celebrate Marvel's First Family with FANTASTIC FOUR: THE FIRST 60 YEARS

Explore the Marvel comic's legacy decade by decade in deluxe format from Titan Books, on sale now!

1 day ago

Comics

Every Ghost Rider Ever

Johnny Blaze, Danny Ketch, Robbie Reyes, and so many more. Beware the Spirits of Vengeance…

1 day ago

Comics

Writer Christopher Cantwell on Namor’s Powerful New Voyage

The writer describes his new comic series starring the Sub-Mariner, ‘Namor: Conquered Shores,’ plus why he loves this formative character.

1 week ago

Comics

New Classic Homage Covers Reimagine the Most Memorable Comic Book Covers in Marvel Comics History

Check out some of the Classic Homage Variant Covers coming your way in January.

1 week ago