Alex Ross Depicts Stunning Portraits of Marvel’s First Family in New 'Fantastic Four' Variant Covers
Check out new variant covers by Alex Ross for the first four issues of Ryan North and Iban Coello’s 'Fantastic Four,' kicking off on November 9.
The Fantastic Four are about to enter an all-new era!
The upcoming run by writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello will be ripe with mystery and overflowing with suspense as it finds the team separated after a devastating incident back in New York. The first three issues will deliver exciting standalone adventures starring Ben Grimm and Alicia, Reed and Sue, and Johnny before the team’s heartbreaking and revelatory reunion in February’s FANTASTIC FOUR #4!
In addition to gracing the series with breathtaking main covers, legendary artist Alex Ross will mark this major milestone with a series of variant covers for the opening four issues! Presented in striking black and white and capturing the team’s timeless appeal, the iconic Fantastic Four artist has crafted classic portraits of all four members of the team in these must-have Solo Variant Covers!
FANTASTIC FOUR #1
Written by RYAN NORTH
Art by IBAN COELLO
Solo Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS
On Sale 11/9
FANTASTIC FOUR #2
Written by RYAN NORTH
Art by IBAN COELLO
Solo Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS
On Sale 12/7
FANTASTIC FOUR #3
Written by RYAN NORTH
Art by IBAN COELLO
Solo Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS
On Sale 1/4
FANTASTIC FOUR #4
Written by RYAN NORTH
Art by IBAN COELLO
Solo Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS
On Sale 2/15
Discover what happened to the Fantastic Four and find out what it will take to bring them back together when Ryan North and Iban Coello’s FANTASTIC FOUR begins on November 9!
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
TV Shows
‘She-Hulk’: Charlie Cox Talks the Return of Matt Murdock and Daredevil
Comics
The 2023 Class of Marvel's Stormbreakers Kick off the New Year with a Stunning Collection of Variant Covers
Movies
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Extended Edition Swings onto Digital