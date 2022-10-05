Comics
Published October 5, 2022

Your First Look at Marvel Comics' New Era of Fantastic Four

Ryan North and Iban Coello’s ‘Fantastic Four’ #1 arrives on November 9.

by Marvel

The next incredible adventures of Marvel’s First Family are upon us! This November, writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello launch an all-new run of FANTASTIC FOUR where they’ll take this beloved team of Super Hero icons to exciting new places throughout the Marvel Universe and beyond! Packed with the grand, high-concept sci-fi storytelling that only the Fantastic Four can deliver, this bold new era will kick off with the team spread across the country after a devastating event takes place back in New York. North and Coello will craft separate adventures spotlighting each member of the team before bringing the band back together in epic fashion at the end of the book’s first arc! The debut issue will star Ben Grimm and Alicia Masters as they embark on a road trip that takes a very weird turn…

Preview pages from FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #1. Pencils and inks by Iban Coello, colors by Jesus Aburtov.
Preview pages from FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #1. Pencils and inks by Iban Coello, colors by Jesus Aburtov.
Preview pages from FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #1. Pencils and inks by Iban Coello, colors by Jesus Aburtov.
Preview pages from FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #1. Pencils and inks by Iban Coello, colors by Jesus Aburtov.
Preview pages from FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #1. Pencils and inks by Iban Coello, colors by Jesus Aburtov.

Something terrible has happened to the Fantastic Four and the Thing and Alicia are traveling across America to leave it behind! But when they stop in a small town for the night and wake up the morning before they arrived, they find themselves caught in a time loop that's been going on since before they were born... That's been going on since before they were born... That's been going on since before they were born...

"I want to do these smaller, self-contained stories in the vein of '60s Star Trek where they go down to a planet, find a weird thing, fix the weird thing, and move on,” North said of his approach in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Having these four weirdos roll into town where there's a mystery or a problem or some sci-fi thing, solve the problem, and then move on struck me as a very interesting way to position the Fantastic Four and tell stories that would feel fresh and not like a retread of what we've seen before."

Whatever happened to the Fantastic Four? Get your first hints in all-new interior artwork and find out when FANTASTIC FOUR #1 hits shelves November 9!

“Cover A” by Alex Ross UPC: 75960620289800111
“Cover A” by Alex Ross UPC: 75960620289800111
“Cover B” by Alex Ross UPC: 75960620289800119
“Cover B” by Alex Ross UPC: 75960620289800119

Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

October is Mephisto Month at Marvel

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Latest Action-Packed Trailer Arrives

1:50

Marvel Minute

Marvel Heads to NYCC 2022! | Marvel Minute

Explore a New Side of the MCU with ‘Werewolf by Night’

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Team Up For 'Deadpool 3'

