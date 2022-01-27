First Look At The Deadliest Hulk In Marvel History In New Cover By Ryan Ottley

The first arc of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley’s mind-blowing Hulk saga will reach its epic climax as Bruce Banner’s control over Starship Hulk slips…and something much worse takes the wheel. The new threat that emerges promises to smash the HULK mythos to its core and will fuel Bruce Banner’s rage for the foreseeable future. Known only as TITAN, fans saw their first glimpse of this powerhouse new Hulk on Ottley’s main cover of April’s HULK #6 and now can see him in all his terrifying glory in a special TEASER VARIANT COVER. Also drawn by Ryan Ottley, this dynamic cover showcases Bruce Banner’s cruelest transformation as his Hulk persona evolves into its most destructive form yet…

“This new threat is basically the Hulk’s Knull, but just like Donny and Ryan’s run on HULK overall, it’s crazier and more dangerous than you can imagine,” Editor Wil Moss said. “The heroes of the Marvel Universe may think Hulk is the problem, but he’s not -- THIS is the problem. And after HULK #6, there’s no stopping it…”

Retailers, don’t forget to order your copies of HULK #6 by Monday, March 21!

HULK #6

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by RYAN OTTLEY

Main Cover by RYAN OTTLEY - 75960620003000611

Teaser Variant Cover by RYAN OTTLEY - 75960620003000661

On Sale 4/20