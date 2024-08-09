Gambit's Powers, Explained

As a team, the X-Men count several unpredictable members among their numbers, but Gambit is the ultimate wild card. Even when the deck is stacked against him, Remy LeBeau beats the odds and makes the cards fall in his favor.

While Gambit may be famous for turning playing cards into explosives, his mutant power to manipulate kinetic energy grants him numerous abilities that he has used to get out of sticky situations. Whether working as a master thief or saving the day with the X-Men, Gambit's fantastic powers have been the ultimate trick up his sleeve.

Now, let's take a closer look at Gambit and his mutant powers. We'll break down his abilities, as well as the way he used them to become one of the most dangerous mutants in the Marvel Universe.