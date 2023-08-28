G.O.D.S. Spotlight: Meet Aiko Maki
Introducing Aiko Maki, Ninety-Seventh Centivar of The-Natural-Order-of-Things and Doctor of Abnormal Observation and All Things Weird.
A brilliant scientist, Aiko let her curiosity guide her through life—and right into the service of The-Natural-Order-of-Things. When she was offered the chance to become a Centivar, an agent of The-Natural-Order-of-Things, she leapt at the opportunity without realizing the steep cost of joining. She faced a brutal choice, but true to her incisive nature, she barely hesitated: duty over love. Aiko won't let anything stand in the way of her ambitions.
Prepare to meet Aiko in G.O.D.S. #1 by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti, on sale October 4!
"Aiko is an incredibly smart, incredibly curious person who has been given the opportunity to do everything that she dreamed of being able to do," Hickman explained. "The problem is, is that the cost was incredibly high. So she's someone who's struggling with getting everything you want and it costing you everything that you love."
"Aiko is a sharp blade. She’s cold, she’s rational, she’s the future. But can we really trust all that white?" Schiti teased. "Isn’t the cult of The-Natural-Order-Of-Things still a cult, after all? And is there still room for love and empathy with all that rationality? Another mystery. Anyway, to be safe, I would stay away from those edgy metal triangles. The perfect shape for her, isn’t it?"
Known Affiliates:
Meet Aiko in G.O.D.S. #1, on sale October 4! For more information about G.O.D.S., visit Marvel.com/GODS.
