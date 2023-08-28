Comics
Published August 28, 2023

G.O.D.S. Spotlight: Meet Aiko Maki

Introducing Aiko Maki, Ninety-Seventh Centivar of The-Natural-Order-of-Things and Doctor of Abnormal Observation and All Things Weird.

by Meagan Damore
G.O.D.S. Spotlight on Aiko

Marvel is pleased to introduce Aiko Maki, Ninety-Seventh Centivar of The-Natural-Order-of-Things and Doctor of Abnormal Observation and All Things Weird.

A brilliant scientist, Aiko let her curiosity guide her through life—and right into the service of The-Natural-Order-of-Things. When she was offered the chance to become a Centivar, an agent of The-Natural-Order-of-Things, she leapt at the opportunity without realizing the steep cost of joining. She faced a brutal choice, but true to her incisive nature, she barely hesitated: duty over love. Aiko won't let anything stand in the way of her ambitions.

Prepare to meet Aiko in G.O.D.S. #1 by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti, on sale October 4!

G.O.D.S.: Aiko Maki character design sheet by Valerio Schiti
G.O.D.S.: Aiko Maki character design sheet by Valerio Schiti

"Aiko is an incredibly smart, incredibly curious person who has been given the opportunity to do everything that she dreamed of being able to do," Hickman explained. "The problem is, is that the cost was incredibly high. So she's someone who's struggling with getting everything you want and it costing you everything that you love."

"Aiko is a sharp blade. She’s cold, she’s rational, she’s the future. But can we really trust all that white?" Schiti teased. "Isn’t the cult of The-Natural-Order-Of-Things still a cult, after all? And is there still room for love and empathy with all that rationality? Another mystery. Anyway, to be safe, I would stay away from those edgy metal triangles. The perfect shape for her, isn’t it?"

Known Affiliates:

G.O.D.S. #1 page by Jonathan Hickman, Valerio Schiti, Marte Gracia, and VC's Travis Lanham
G.O.D.S. #1 page by Jonathan Hickman, Valerio Schiti, Marte Gracia, and VC's Travis Lanham

Meet Aiko in G.O.D.S. #1, on sale October 4! For more information about G.O.D.S., visit Marvel.com/GODS.

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti Share Secrets Behind Their New Marvel Mythology in 'G.O.D.S.' First Look

Comics

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Iman Vellani Rocks Kamala Khan's Whole World in 'Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Who Is Silver Surfer? The Official Marvel Guide

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

The History of the Hellfire Club

Comics

Behold Peach Momoko's Haunting Vision of the Marvel Universe in New Nightmare Variant Covers

In this article: G.O.D.S.
1/
G.O.D.S.: Aiko Fact Sheet

Related

Comics

Enter the World of 'G.O.D.S.' with New Variant Covers and Preview Pages

Check out all five covers and a new lettered preview for Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's 'G.O.D.S.' #1, arriving this October.

3 days ago

Comics

G.O.D.S. Spotlight: Meet Wyn

Introducing Wyn, AKA Ser Reddwyn, Lord of the Highlands, Root of the World Tree, Salt of the Earth—and the one and only Avatar of The-Powers-That-Be.

3 days ago

Comics

Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti Share Secrets Behind Their New Marvel Mythology in 'G.O.D.S.' First Look

Check out new covers and a special trailer for 'G.O.D.S.,' the new series from Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti arriving in October.

4 days ago

1:56

Trailers & Extras

MARVEL’S G.O.D.S. #1 | Official Trailer | Marvel Comics

What lies at the crossroads of science and magic? A modern myth of the Marvel Universe arrives this fall in Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's ‘G.O.D.S.’!

4 days ago