July 31's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

The last gasps of BLOOD HUNT rage on in MIDNIGHT SONS: BLOOD HUNT (2024) #3 by Bryan Edward Hill and German Peralta. With the Midnight Sons now (mostly) banded together, a showdown is imminent… Which means Blade must finally answer to his former comrades! Can Blade be saved? What about his enemies? And what's the future for the Midnight Sons?

Meanwhile, in Ryan North and Ivan Fiorelli's FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #22, Alicia Masters and Reed Richards—and the survivors of New York—are lost, alone against the vampire menace, and Reed's exhausted. But they still need to survive—and avoid being turned into undead blood parasites. Reed has one last desperate hope, and it's not guaranteed to work—but there is at least a chance…if he can survive long enough to test it! This conclusion to our BLOOD HUNT tie-in ends in a twist that you will not want to miss!

Then, INFINITY WATCH continues in MS. MARVEL ANNUAL (2024) #1 by Iman Vellani, Sabir Pirzada, and Giada Belviso. Hero or Villain? That's the question Multitude must answer as he stands at the crossroads of his own destiny, bonded to one of the Infinity Stones and brimming with power but no purpose. Will a run-in with Ms. Marvel be enough to tip the scales toward good, or will Multitude's guilt drag him down? Don't miss out as the Marvel Universe-shaking saga continues here, True Believers! Plus, Derek Landy and Sara Pichelli bring Nick Fury into the story. But what ties him to the INFINITY WATCH?!

Prepare for VENOM WAR with Erica Schultz and Luciano Vecchio's BLACK WIDOW: VENOMOUS (2024) #1. Natasha Romanoff, the infamous spy known as the Black Widow, didn't go looking to bond with an alien symbiote. But a good spy works with all the tools available to her, and when one of the most powerful and versatile weapons in the universe lands in your lap… you take it. Now she just needs to figure out how to work with a weapon with its own drives and desires. Redefining Widow's relationship with her symbiote, and setting the stage for her appearance in VENOM WAR!

Elsewhere, a new path is forged in X-FORCE (2024) #1 by Geoffrey Thorne and Marcus To. The world is fractured. Forge uses his powers of invention to devise the only fix: an all-new, all-different X-Force! Forge leads a custom-made, handpicked team of mutants—Rachel Summers, Betsy Braddock, Sage, Surge, and introducing Tank—in off-the-books missions so dire, so integral to the fate of the Marvel Universe, there's no time to stop for permission! As Forge detects increasing threats across the planet, he will recruit a specialist for each target. First up: that regenerating degenerate, Deadpool! Be here for an X-Force like you've never seen them before, stick around to see who joins, who lives, who dies and uncover the mystery of Forge's discovery!

Discover the world-altering ramifications of BLOOD HUNT, meet the new X-Force team, prepare for VENOM WAR, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

