Published June 25, 2021

Moon Knight Keeps the Faith

Look inside Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio's new 'Moon Knight' #1!

by Marvel

The mysterious Mr. Knight has opened his Midnight Mission, his people petitioning for protection from the weird and horrible.

The Moon Knight stalks the rooftops and alleys marked with his crescent moon tag, bringing violence to any who would harm his people.

Marc Spector, in whichever guise he dons, is back on the streets, a renegade priest of an unworthy god.

But while Khonshu languishes in a prison that Moon Knight put him in, Moon Knight must still observe his duty: protecting those who travel at night. Let it be known—Moon Knight will keep the faith.

MOON KNIGHT #1 cover by Steve McNiven and Frank D'Armata
MOON KNIGHT #1 cover by Steve McNiven and Frank D'Armata

Arriving at your local comic shop on July 21 is MOON KNIGHT #1.

Written by Jed MacKay with art by Alessandro Cappuccio, colors by Rachelle Rosenberg, and letters by VC's Cory Petit, this new Marc Spector story is set to eclipse all others.

Don't have faith?

Look inside issue #1 right now to find out for yourself.

TV Shows

Loki: Episode 3 Event Report

TV Shows

'Loki': Explore New Images From Episode 3

Comics

The X-Men’s Most Fashionable Moments

TV Shows

New Character Poster Reveals the Loki Variant

Comics

Who Is Ravonna Renslayer?

MOON KNIGHT #1 preview pages by Alessandro Cappuccio with colors by Rachelle Rosenberg and letters by VC's Cory Petit

