Get Your First Look at 'Marvel's Alien: Romulus' Prelude Comic
Writer Zac Thompson and artist Daniel Picciotto’s 'Alien: Romulus' #1 hits stands on October 16.
Following the theatrical release of Alien: Romulus, the latest installment in the groundbreaking Alien film franchise, Marvel Comics proudly presents an ALIEN: ROMULUS comic one-shot next month that tackles one of the film’s lingering mysteries. Today, fans can check out all the covers and never-before-seen interior artwork.
On sale October 16, ALIEN: ROMULUS #1 is written by horror master Zac Thompson (ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: AVENGERS, I Breathed a Body) and drawn by rising star Daniel Picciotto (DANNY KETCH: GHOST RIDER, X-FORCE). The film took Alien storytelling back to its roots with a thrilling saga of young space colonizers coming face-to-face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.
Marvel’s one-shot will take place prior to the events of the film, providing an illuminating backstory behind the film’s main threat. Made in close partnership with Director Fede Alvarez and frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues, both of whom wrote Alien: Romulus, the one-shot adds a new layer to one of the biggest film releases of the year.
Marvel Comics presents an all-new story revealing secrets of the film’s legendary antagonists. This issue shines light on the tragedy that occurred on the space station Renaissance before Rain, Andy, and their crew had their own terrifying encounter there!
"The Alien franchise is responsible for my lifelong love of body horror, so needless to say, I’m ecstatic to be contributing a small piece to the canon," Thompson shared. "Working with Fede Alvarez to craft a prequel to Alien: Romulus was a genuine dream come true and a responsibility I don’t take lightly. The result is a thrilling, terrifying story that slowly gestates into something wholly unpredictable."
ALIEN: ROMULUS #1
Written by ZAC THOMPSON
Art by DANIEL PICCIOTTO
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
Variant Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS
Variant Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO
Movie Variant Cover
On Sale 10/16
Check out the covers along with a special first look and preorder ALIEN: ROMULUS #1 at your local comic shop today.
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Comics
Marvel's 85th Anniversary: Marvel Comics Through the Decades