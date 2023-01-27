Comics
Published January 27, 2023

Marvel Comics Takes Alien To Bone-Chilling New Depths In New Comic Series

Declan Shalvey and Andrea Broccardo begin a new era of ALIEN this April!

by Marvel

In 2021, Marvel Comics dared to venture into the terrifying, unrelenting world of the ALIEN and explore never-before-seen corners of the iconic horror/science-fiction franchise to the delight of longtime fans and newcomers! This bold age of ALIEN comics storytelling will continue this April with an all-new ongoing ALIEN series by superstar creators Declan Shalvey and Andrea Broccardo. The pair will continue the riveting work that Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artists Salvador Larroca and Julius Ohta began as they uncover dark new horrors of the Alien mythos. This exciting new chapter of the ALIEN legacy will introduce a new cast of characters on a remote world in search of a groundbreaking scientific breakthrough. They’ll have to quickly decide if their mission is worth it when night falls and they find themselves hunted by the legendary Xenomorph!
 

Alien #1 Cover by Dike Ruan
Scientist Batya Zahn will do just about anything to get her family off the icy moon where they’ve been conducting research on water conservation. But there’s more than glacial springs to find in this forgotten corner of the galaxy. When they discover an extraordinary organism buried in the ice, it won’t take long for tensions to heat up. What is hidden in the snow comes forth in the thaw…and no one will be welcoming this spring.

"It's incredibly exciting to take on such a brilliant franchise ...the potential for great stories is limitless,” Shalvey said. “I feel like the themes from the films remain quite relevant to today, which makes me feel like we're able to tell contemporary stories set in that iconic universe. I'm very much hoping to channel the mood and atmosphere of those films while doing something new and Andrea has done an incredible job of putting the reader in that recognizable world. With this new series, I think we have a really interesting addition to the lore of Alien.”

Dive into the next thrilling ALIEN saga this April!

 

ALIEN #1
Written by DECLAN SHALVEY
Art by ANDREA BROCCARDO
Cover by DIKE RUAN
On Sale 4/26

 

Alien #1 Variant Cover by Declan Shalvey
Alien #1 Variant Cover by Declan Shalvey
Alien #1 Variant Cover by Gabriele Dell'Otto
Alien #1 Variant Cover by Gabriele Dell'Otto

