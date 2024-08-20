Minnie Mouse Goes Higher, Further, Faster in 'Marvel & Disney: What If…? Minnie Became Captain Marvel' #1

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MINNIE BECAME CAPTAIN MARVEL #1

Written by STEVE BEHLING & LUCA BARBIERI

Art and Cover by GIADA PERISSINOTTO

Variant Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

Virgin Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

On Sale 11/20

