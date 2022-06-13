Marvel Halloween Comic Book Extravaganza Returns with Five Great Marvel Titles

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88 HALLOWEEN COMIC EXTRAVAGANZA 2022

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art by MICHAEL DOWLING

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #1 HALLOWEEN COMIC EXTRAVAGANZA 2022

Written by BRANDON MONTCLARE & AMY REEDER

Art by NATACHA BUSTOS

Cover by AMY REEDER

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #1 HALLOWEEN COMIC EXTRAVAGANZA 2022

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Art by MARIKA CRESTA

Cover by VALENTINA REMENAR

STRANGE ACADEMY #3 HALLOWEEN COMIC EXTRAVAGANZA 2022

Written by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Art and Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

