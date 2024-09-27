Marvel Remembers John Cassaday
Earlier this month, we were devastated by the loss of our dear friend, artist, and comic book legend, John Cassaday.
His art was a master class in emotion, action, and storytelling, and he captured the essence of every character he drew. John was one of the best, and he will always be part of our Marvel family. As we continue to remember John and his indelible legacy, we wanted to share a few personal memories and tributes:
"John is one of the defining creative voices of his generation whose work will be celebrated for years to come. His artistic and design skills were unparalleled, and he moved into otherworldly when you took in his ability to tell a story visually. With all that being said, he was simply a great guy who enjoyed a great meal and quiet conversation. I will miss John dearly, and I consider myself lucky to have been his friend." – Dan Buckley, President, Marvel Comics and Franchise
"John approached his art in the same way he did everything in life: fearlessly. It's what made him so good at what he did. From the soft touch needed on certain lines, to the bold bravado of the shots he often chose, John made every page better by putting 100% of himself into every composition and character. His comics truly embody his spirit, and while he's left us far too early, his legacy will live forever in these stories that he loved telling." – C.B. Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief, Marvel Comics
"John’s art made the most fantastical situations feel grounded and real. His work had a uniquely cinematic quality to it, and we strive to bring to the screen what he masterfully accomplished on the page: characters that, even as they’re pulled into extraordinary situations, still seem human and believable. He was a wonderful artist and storyteller, collaborator, and friend to so many of our people here at Marvel." – Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios
"Everyone loved John, how could you not? But even though everyone wanted his attention, he always made me feel important and I will never forget that. I am one of the lucky ones. I will miss him forever." – Jen Grunwald, Director, Production & Special Projects, Marvel Comics
"In the late 1990s, the comic book gods revealed themselves by introducing me to John. I was working on a Captain America radio play for Marvel’s Excelsior Theatre, and we were looking to do something cool and different for digital (in a time when social media was non-existent) by producing visuals to accompany them. In walks John, coolness personified with a Texas drawl and undeniable intellect, who also just happened to dearly admire Cap and wanted to draw him. John proceeded to put together one of the most mind-blowing and elaborate art designs, which became his very first Marvel work.
"Much like the hero he was drawing for us, John Cassaday was larger than life. He is in the pantheon of the greatest comics artists because he was THAT good – and I am lucky to have been there in his first days at Marvel. Goodbye, John. I may have given you your first Marvel work, but you gave the world so much more." – John Cerilli, former Marvel VP
"The first time I had heard of John was when I was visiting Jim Lee’s Wildstorm Studios and Jeff Marriot showed me his DESPERADO pages. I was blown away. Beautiful line work, a great sense of page design and an impressive understanding of light and shadow. John’s storytelling skills and rendering only got better with time and when he came to Marvel to work on CAPTAIN AMERICA and ASTONISHING X-MEN, you could feel his passion in every stroke in every panel.
"His art could do nothing but impress. While a true comic superstar, John was one of the nicest guys in the industry with a warm smile and a kind heart. A short life indeed but he’s left behind a body of work that will inspire comic fans for years to come. I hope many will continue to celebrate his life and enjoy what he’s created." – Mark Paniccia, Senior Editor, Marvel Comics
"As a young Assistant Editor, I was lucky enough to have John as one of the first creators I got to know. He was a stickler for story and design and getting a book done right. He was also unflappable. I remember once, on ASTONISHING X-MEN, the schedule was super tight and I was freaking out and John put his hand on my shoulder (his rolled up sleeve and leather bracelet that he pulled off) and said “It’s gonna be okay, man.” And it was. Did we hit the deadline? I can’t recall, but Cass had his priorities right." – Nick Lowe, Executive Editor, VP and Executive Editor, Marvel Comics
"When I was in high school, I was part of a friend group that would swap books, and at some point, someone handed me the first trade of ASTONISHING X-MEN. And it lived up to the title—I was astonished. I’d never seen comic art like that before, that had the gravitas and weight of a cinema epic without shying away from the things that made it a comic book. Before that, I’d been more focused on the writing side of comics, but John Cassaday’s art made me sit up and take notice—it was realistic without feeling stiff, and dramatic without losing its sense of humor.
"It felt like a minor miracle to be holding a book full of pages that looked that good. I remember copying some of his drawings in my notebook during class, trying to figure out what made them tick. I don’t know if I’d be in comics now if his art hadn’t grabbed me the way it did. I wish I’d said that to John when I had a chance to work with him years later, but I was too starstruck (even though I know he would have been kind about it). So I’m saying it now. One of the best to ever do it. He’ll be sorely missed." – Alanna Smith, Editor, Marvel Comics