Marvel Remembers John Cassaday

"Everyone loved John, how could you not? But even though everyone wanted his attention, he always made me feel important and I will never forget that. I am one of the lucky ones. I will miss him forever." – Jen Grunwald, Director, Production & Special Projects, Marvel Comics



"In the late 1990s, the comic book gods revealed themselves by introducing me to John. I was working on a Captain America radio play for Marvel’s Excelsior Theatre, and we were looking to do something cool and different for digital (in a time when social media was non-existent) by producing visuals to accompany them. In walks John, coolness personified with a Texas drawl and undeniable intellect, who also just happened to dearly admire Cap and wanted to draw him. John proceeded to put together one of the most mind-blowing and elaborate art designs, which became his very first Marvel work.



"Much like the hero he was drawing for us, John Cassaday was larger than life. He is in the pantheon of the greatest comics artists because he was THAT good – and I am lucky to have been there in his first days at Marvel. Goodbye, John. I may have given you your first Marvel work, but you gave the world so much more." – John Cerilli, former Marvel VP



"The first time I had heard of John was when I was visiting Jim Lee’s Wildstorm Studios and Jeff Marriot showed me his DESPERADO pages. I was blown away. Beautiful line work, a great sense of page design and an impressive understanding of light and shadow. John’s storytelling skills and rendering only got better with time and when he came to Marvel to work on CAPTAIN AMERICA and ASTONISHING X-MEN, you could feel his passion in every stroke in every panel.



"His art could do nothing but impress. While a true comic superstar, John was one of the nicest guys in the industry with a warm smile and a kind heart. A short life indeed but he’s left behind a body of work that will inspire comic fans for years to come. I hope many will continue to celebrate his life and enjoy what he’s created." – Mark Paniccia, Senior Editor, Marvel Comics



"As a young Assistant Editor, I was lucky enough to have John as one of the first creators I got to know. He was a stickler for story and design and getting a book done right. He was also unflappable. I remember once, on ASTONISHING X-MEN, the schedule was super tight and I was freaking out and John put his hand on my shoulder (his rolled up sleeve and leather bracelet that he pulled off) and said “It’s gonna be okay, man.” And it was. Did we hit the deadline? I can’t recall, but Cass had his priorities right." – Nick Lowe, Executive Editor, VP and Executive Editor, Marvel Comics



"When I was in high school, I was part of a friend group that would swap books, and at some point, someone handed me the first trade of ASTONISHING X-MEN. And it lived up to the title—I was astonished. I’d never seen comic art like that before, that had the gravitas and weight of a cinema epic without shying away from the things that made it a comic book. Before that, I’d been more focused on the writing side of comics, but John Cassaday’s art made me sit up and take notice—it was realistic without feeling stiff, and dramatic without losing its sense of humor.



"It felt like a minor miracle to be holding a book full of pages that looked that good. I remember copying some of his drawings in my notebook during class, trying to figure out what made them tick. I don’t know if I’d be in comics now if his art hadn’t grabbed me the way it did. I wish I’d said that to John when I had a chance to work with him years later, but I was too starstruck (even though I know he would have been kind about it). So I’m saying it now. One of the best to ever do it. He’ll be sorely missed." – Alanna Smith, Editor, Marvel Comics