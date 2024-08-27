2024 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit Available Now
Don't miss out on exclusive new merch with the Marvel Unlimited 2024 Annual Plus member kit, available now for $99 for new and returning subscribers.
Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, is releasing an exclusive new Annual Plus member kit for 2024, celebrating 50 years of Wolverine!
As a member, Marvel Unlimited offers access to hundreds of exclusive Infinity Comics and over 30,000 of Marvel’s classic and modern comics digitally. Annual Plus members receive access to the massive Marvel library for an entire year, along with a brand-new membership kit featuring a brand-new design in honor of Wolverine’s 50th anniversary, highlighting his iconic design and colors.
With the purchase of a Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus membership this year, members will receive:
- A limited-edition Hasbro Marvel Legends Knight-Spider figure—not available anywhere else!
- An exclusive WOLVERINE: REVENGE (2024) #1 variant comic with cover art by Alessandro Cappuccio
- An exclusive X-Men: The Animated Series Wolverine meme homage lithograph, featuring Deadpool and Wolverine, with art by Annie Wu
- An exclusive Hellverine pin by Skottie Young
- A SNIKT! patch, celebrating The Best There Is in classic fashion
New and returning subscribers can sign up for this exclusive limited edition membership kit for $99 starting Tuesday, August 27, while supplies last.
Marvel Unlimited is a one-stop destination for thousands of comics spanning the entire Marvel Universe, adding classic and newer issues of Marvel's must-read series every week, as soon as 3 months after they hit shelves. The app is available for iPhone®, iPad®, Android devices™ and on web. For more information on Marvel Unlimited comics, please visit: www.marvel.com/unlimited.
Want to read more about Wolverine? Join Marvel Unlimited for instant access to 30,000+ comics on the Marvel Unlimited app or on the web, with digital issues spanning Marvel Comics classics to ongoing series!
