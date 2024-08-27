Comics
Published August 27, 2024

2024 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit Available Now

Don't miss out on exclusive new merch with the Marvel Unlimited 2024 Annual Plus member kit, available now for $99 for new and returning subscribers.

by Marvel

Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, is releasing an exclusive new Annual Plus member kit for 2024, celebrating 50 years of Wolverine!

As a member, Marvel Unlimited offers access to hundreds of exclusive Infinity Comics and over 30,000 of Marvel’s classic and modern comics digitally. Annual Plus members receive access to the massive Marvel library for an entire year, along with a brand-new membership kit featuring a brand-new design in honor of Wolverine’s 50th anniversary, highlighting his iconic design and colors. 

With the purchase of a Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus membership this year, members will receive:

New and returning subscribers can sign up for this exclusive limited edition membership kit for $99 starting Tuesday, August 27, while supplies last.

2024 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit

Marvel Unlimited is a one-stop destination for thousands of comics spanning the entire Marvel Universe, adding classic and newer issues of Marvel's must-read series every week, as soon as 3 months after they hit shelves. The app is available for iPhone®, iPad®, Android devices™ and on web. For more information on Marvel Unlimited comics, please visit: www.marvel.com/unlimited.

Want to read more about Wolverine? Join Marvel Unlimited for instant access to 30,000+ comics on the Marvel Unlimited app or on the web, with digital issues spanning Marvel Comics classics to ongoing series!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Live Events

All the Marvel News from D23 2024

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

August 28's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Live Events

SDCC 2024: All the News from Marvel Studios’ Hall H Panel

Live Events

The Biggest Marvel News from San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Podcasts

See the X-Men Comics That Inspired ‘X-Men ‘97’

In this article: Marvel Unlimited

Related

Comics

'X-Men: From the Ashes' Infinity Comic Investigates the Truth Behind Xavier's Betrayal

In the latest arc of 'X-Men: From the Ashes,' investigative reporter Sally Floyd sets out to discover the truth behind Xavier's terrorist attack during the final days of Krakoa.

1 month ago

Comics

'X-Men: From the Ashes Infinity Comic' Launches on Marvel Unlimited

The all-new Infinity Comic series is written by Alex Paknadel with art by Diogenes Neves.

2 months ago

Comics

The Krakoan Era Finale Arrives Early on Marvel Unlimited

The entirety of the X-Men's Krakoan Age finale will release early on Marvel Unlimited across the month of June.

2 months ago

Comics

VIZ Manga Adds Marvel Comics to Digital Subscription Service

Fans can now check out acclaimed manga including 'Deadpool: Samurai', 'Spider-Man: Fake Red', and more! And starting today, VIZ Manga and Marvel Unlimited subscribers will receive a special offer!

4 months ago