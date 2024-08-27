2024 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit Available Now

Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, is releasing an exclusive new Annual Plus member kit for 2024, celebrating 50 years of Wolverine!

As a member, Marvel Unlimited offers access to hundreds of exclusive Infinity Comics and over 30,000 of Marvel’s classic and modern comics digitally. Annual Plus members receive access to the massive Marvel library for an entire year, along with a brand-new membership kit featuring a brand-new design in honor of Wolverine’s 50th anniversary, highlighting his iconic design and colors.

With the purchase of a Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus membership this year, members will receive:

New and returning subscribers can sign up for this exclusive limited edition membership kit for $99 starting Tuesday, August 27, while supplies last.