Marvel Zombies' Greatest Hits

THE SAD FATE OF SIMON GARTH

The very first Marvel zombie predates most of the Marvel Universe's most iconic super heroes, including the Fantastic Four and Spider-Man. Years before they debuted Daredevil, Stan Lee and Bill Everett created Zombie as a sympathetic monster in MENACE (1953) #5.

After enduring a human sacrifice and subsequent ritual, Simon Garth rose from the grave as a zombie. Although he retained a shred of his soul and consciousness, he could be controlled by anyone who possessed the Amulet of Damballah.

While primarily sticking to the supernatural fringes of the Marvel Universe, Simon has sporadically resurfaced to use his undead abilities for the forces of good. In fact, Simon played a vital role in preventing an alternate universe zombie virus from overwhelming the world in MARVEL ZOMBIES 4 (2009) by containing the virus within himself. Then, when Dormammu threatened to invade the world with his Mindless Ones, Phil Coulson recruited Simon onto the Howling Commandos in S.H.I.E.L.D. (2014) #6, where he helped save the day.