Comics
Published June 1, 2023

Jed Mackay's 'Moon Knight' #25 Marks the Beginning of the End

The milestone 'Moon Knight' #25 will foreshadow the start of the Knight’s End.

by Marvel

Jed MacKay’s MOON KNIGHT reaches its monumental 25th issue this July! 

The milestone MOON KNIGHT #25, an oversized epic featuring artwork from Alessandro CappuccioAlessandro Vitti, and Partha Pratim, will foreshadow the start of the Knight’s End!

Moon Knight: Knight's End teaser

MOON KNIGHT #25
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO, ALESSANDRO VITTI & PARTHA PRATIM
Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN
On Sale 7/12

It’s going to be a game-changing month for the character, and fans can get their first glimpse at both MOON KNIGHT #25 and MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD #1 in an all-new trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork!

Moon Knight #25 Trailer | Marvel Comics

This monumental story will see Moon Knight’s past and present collide as his old mercenary crew resurfaces, including former flame Layla El-Faouly in her official comic book debut!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.

MOON KNIGHT #25 cover by Steve McNiven

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

All-Star Creators Celebrate the Incredible Legacy of Captain America in Milestone 750th Issue

Comics

May 31's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

The X-Men '97 Team Join Mutantkind's Biggest Night in a New 'X-Men: Hellfire Gala' #1 Variant Cover

Comics

Meet Miguel O’Hara, Spider-Man 2099

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

‘Daredevil & Echo’ #2 Preview Reveals the Evil Lurking Below Hell’s Kitchen

In this article: Moon Knight (Marc Spector)

Related

Comics

‘Moon Knight: City of the Dead’ #1 Preview Teases a Reunion with the Scarlet Scarab

Get your first look at the mission that sets Moon Knight on a collision course with the Scarlet Scarab.

7 hours ago

Comics

The Scarlet Scarab Joins Moon Knight's Mission in 'Moon Knight' #25 & 'Moon Knight: City of the Dead' #1

'Moon Knight' #25 and 'Moon Knight: City of the Dead' #1 hit stands in July.

1 day ago

1:37

Trailers & Extras

Moon Knight #25 Trailer | Marvel Comics

Witness the rise of Scarlet Scarab and a thrilling new chapter in the Moon Knight mythos when MOON KNIGHT #25 and MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD #1 hit stands in July.

1 day ago

Comics

Moon Knight’s Midnight Mission with Writer Jed MacKay and Marvel Unlimited Comic Book Club’s @FemalePeterParker

Listen to their full interview on a new episode of 'Marvel's Pull List,’ and see what the Marvel Unlimited Comic Book Club has picked for next week’s reads!

1 week ago