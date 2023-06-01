Jed Mackay's 'Moon Knight' #25 Marks the Beginning of the End
The milestone 'Moon Knight' #25 will foreshadow the start of the Knight’s End.
Jed MacKay’s MOON KNIGHT reaches its monumental 25th issue this July!
The milestone MOON KNIGHT #25, an oversized epic featuring artwork from Alessandro Cappuccio, Alessandro Vitti, and Partha Pratim, will foreshadow the start of the Knight’s End!
MOON KNIGHT #25
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO, ALESSANDRO VITTI & PARTHA PRATIM
Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN
On Sale 7/12
It’s going to be a game-changing month for the character, and fans can get their first glimpse at both MOON KNIGHT #25 and MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD #1 in an all-new trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork!
This monumental story will see Moon Knight’s past and present collide as his old mercenary crew resurfaces, including former flame Layla El-Faouly in her official comic book debut!
