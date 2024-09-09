New Marvel Vs. Capcom Variant Covers Spotlight Bengus' Iconic Artwork
Check out the 11 Marvel vs. Capcom Variant Covers hitting stands this December.
To coincide with the release of MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics this month, Marvel Comics will proudly feature artist Bengus’ original Marvel vs. Capcom character illustrations in a new line of variant covers this December.
The genre-defining game series has entertained fans for over 25 years. Known for its innovative gaming mechanics and memorable music, the epic crossover between Marvel and Capcom is also fondly remembered for designer Bengus’ iconic art style. Now, Bengus’ timeless depictions of Marvel characters grace the current comic book titles they’re either headlining or being featured in.
The MARVEL vs. CAPCOM VARIANT COVERS spotlight the following characters:
On Sale 12/4
ALL-NEW VENOM #1 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Variant Cover by BENGUS
AVENGERS #21 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Variant Cover by BENGUS
INFINITY WATCH #1 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Variant Cover by BENGUS
WOLVERINE #4 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Variant Cover by BENGUS
X-MEN #8 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Variant Cover by BENGUS
On Sale 12/11
UNCANNY X-MEN #7 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Variant Cover by BENGUS
On Sale 12/18
CAPTAIN AMERICA #16 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Variant Cover by BENGUS
FANTASTIC FOUR #27 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Variant Cover by BENGUS
X-MEN #9 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Variant Cover by BENGUS
On Sale 12/25
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #64 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Variant Cover by BENGUS
IRON MAN #3 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Variant Cover by BENGUS
See the art for the 11 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM COVERS in non-final mockups now and preorder them at your local comic shop today!
