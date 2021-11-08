November 10's New Marvel Comics: The Full List
A new Brock saga begins as 'Venom' #1 arrives at your local comic shop!
Face front, True Believers! These are the mighty new Marvel mags headed to your local comic shop this Wednesday!
This week... AMAZING SPIDER-MAN presents new threats to the one wearing the Spidey suit! DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD unveils more signature spectacular sights and stories! ETERNALS, EXCALIBUR, and HELLIONS somehow continue to spread their stupendous, sprawling epics across the Mighty Marvel Universe. And, of course, VENOM #1 begins a new chapter for the slimy symbiote...
From floppies to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list here!
New Comics
- ALIEN #8
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #78
- AVENGERS: TECH-ON #4
- DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4
- ETERNALS #7
- EXCALIBUR #25
- HELLIONS #17
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #32
- SAVAGE AVENGERS #26
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #11
- STRANGE ACADEMY #13
- THE THING #1
- VENOM #1
New Infinity Comics
- X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC 11 (11/8)
- HULKLING & WICCAN INFINITY COMIC 2 (11/8)
- FANTASTIC FOUR INFINITY COMIC 1 (11/9)
- SPINE-TINGLING SPIDEY INFINITY COMIC 2 (11/9)
Marvel Unlimited
- AVENGERS 47
- DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD 1
- EXTREME CARNAGE: LASHER 1
- GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL 1
- HELLIONS 14
- IMMORTAL HULK 49
- SILK 5
- SINISTER WAR 2
- STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 15
- STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS - 4-LOM & ZUCKUSS 1
- THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN 5
- W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN 3
- X-MEN 2
New Collections
- CONAN THE BARBARIAN BY JIM ZUB VOL. 2: LAND OF THE LOTUS
- FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: THIS FLAME, THIS FURY
- MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 1 - THE GREEN GOLIATH
- REIGN OF X VOL. 5
- STAR WARS LEGENDS: BOBA FETT - BLOOD TIES
- THE DEATH OF CAPTAIN MARVEL GALLERY EDITION
